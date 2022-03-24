Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

Apple’s latest big purchase is a UK fintech firm

24 Mar 2022, 11:00GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

Reports have emerged that Apple [AAPL] has acquired UK fintech company Credit Kudos. The deal supposedly closed earlier this week for a reported $150m.

Neither company has formally addressed the reports, but a web page titled ‘Website Terms of Use’ on the Credit Kudos homepage currently redirects to Apple’s terms of use.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

What does Credit Kudos do?

Credit Kudos is an open banking startup that claims to offer a more robust picture of an individual’s financial health than typical assessments do. This offers individuals better access to credit, through a more rounded view of their financial history, and also helps financial institutions make quicker and more intelligent decisions about loans.

Why does this matter to Apple investors?

Apple’s plans for Credit Kudos are distinctly unclear at this early stage. Its typical company line stating that the big tech firm “buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans” rings very true in this case.

Some have speculated that this is the first real step in Apple attempting to bring its highly successful Apple Card to the UK market. The card launched in the US in 2019 in collaboration with Goldman Sachs and offers some very popular cash back incentives to consumers.

If this is indeed Apple’s plan, however, consumers shouldn’t get their hopes up about the company matching those types of incentives on this side of the Atlantic. Apple’s cash rewards are a direct result of the relatively high interchange fees on card payments in the US. The UK — and Europe for that matter — has these fees capped extremely low by comparison. This would leave Apple with an extremely low margin with which to offer cashback rewards.

Regardless, this purchase is still quite an intriguing one. Apple’s previous forays into financial services through its Apple Card and Apple Pay have both been successful, so expanding these through further innovation or by exposure to new markets could benefit both the company and its shareholders in kind.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 stock picks, as well as providing free analysis, multiple podcasts, customised market updates straight to your phone, and much more. Sign up for free today.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Defence stocks rally bolsters the Lockheed Martin share price
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Defence stocks rally bolsters the Lockheed Martin share price

Defence stocks have climbed as the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, but Lockheed Martin shares have bucked the trend seen by its peers after the US said it would cut its order for fighter jets.

23 Mar 2022
  • Stock Watch
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Which Volkswagen stock should I buy?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

AMC, GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond share prices: how are meme stocks diversifying?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Nike’s earnings help us predict the future of retail?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Defence stocks rally bolsters the Lockheed Martin share price
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Defence stocks rally bolsters the Lockheed Martin share price

Defence stocks have climbed as the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, but Lockheed Martin shares have bucked the trend seen by its peers after the US said it would cut its order for fighter jets.

23 Mar 2022
AMC, GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond share prices: how are meme stocks diversifying?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

AMC, GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond share prices: how are meme stocks diversifying?

Following the meme stock frenzy of 2021, many of these companies are looking to reinvest profits to revive and diversify core business segments.

23 Mar 2022
Can Nike’s earnings help us predict the future of retail?
MyWallSt
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Nike’s earnings help us predict the future of retail?

Nike’s fiscal Q3 earnings report and outlook allows investors to use the company as a harbinger for the future of retail as we know it.

22 Mar 2022
HP and Dell stocks: which is a safer bet?
  • Updates

HP and Dell stocks: which is a safer bet?

Hybrid working in the pandemic has boosted PC demand and caused hardware sales to rocket — so should investors put their money in leaders HP or Dell?

22 Mar 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar