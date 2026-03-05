APP Stock Update: What’s Happening with AppLovin?

OPTO first covered AppLovin [APP] back in October 2024. On Foresight, our Substack channel, we noted that the stock “has a highly influential position within its market, selling both its own games and a leading, performance-based customer acquisition tool to the sector”.

Furthermore, it looked like mobile gaming was past its 2022 dip and “could be set to offer sustained, sectoral growth through the remainder of the decade”.

We cautioned, however, that there were “significant growth expectations baked into AppLovin’s current share price”.

Nearly a year and a half later, how are our prognostications holding up?

Pretty well, actually.

Shortly after the article went live, APP stock began to climb steeply. While the stock experienced volatility, including a February selloff, it has since resumed climbing and remains well above October 2024 levels.

APP stock chart by TradingView

As of March 5, AppLovin is up 47.54% over the last 12 months, and 589.73% over the last five years. Having started 2026 on a high, its year-to-date loss of 28.35% is less impressive although, as noted, it seems to be on the rise once again.

Strong Q4 Sparks Negative Reaction

Q4 2025 was the strongest quarter in AppLovin’s history. The company reported revenue of $1.66bn, surpassing the $1.62bn analysts had expected, while EPS came in at $3.24 versus a $2.97 consensus forecast. Profitability was equally striking: adjusted EBITDA margins reached 84%, an exceptionally high level for a company operating at AppLovin’s scale.

Over the past 12 months, AppLovin generated roughly $4bn in free cash flow while maintaining revenue growth of about 40%, indicative of both strong operating leverage and sustained demand for its platform.

Despite these results, the market reaction was sharply negative: APP stock fell 29.25% following the announcement.

Why?

One possibility is that investors had already priced in high expectations. Equally, concerns over slower growth in non-gaming ads, near-term execution risk and lofty valuation may have triggered profit-taking.

Still, Wall Street sentiment remained broadly positive. Analysts continue to assign the stock a ‘strong buy’ consensus rating, suggesting many analysts view the post-earnings selloff as disconnected from the company’s underlying fundamentals.

What’s in the Pipeline?

At a Morgan Stanley conference early in March, executives from AppLovin said the company’s core gaming advertising business still had significant runway while expansion into web and e-commerce ads could broaden the platform over time. CEO Adam Foroughi and CFO Matt Stumpf also discussed how investors should evaluate progress as new products scale.

CFO Stumpf revisited AppLovin’s long-cited target of 20–30% growth in gaming ads, saying there is “definitely potential upside”. He noted the benchmark was originally meant to “level set with investors” when the market “didn’t think we could grow at all.”

Continued improvements to the company’s machine-learning models and recursive learning from larger data sets could drive stronger performance as the platform scales, he said. Expansion into categories such as e-commerce should further improve the system’s ability to generate returns for advertisers.

Foroughi described the push beyond gaming as an iterative product build focused on profitable marketing outcomes.

Rather than focusing on short-term metrics such as customer counts, Foroughi said investors should watch monetization efficiency.

AppLovin serves ads to more than 1 billion users daily, with formats designed to capture user attention. The platform currently monetizes about 1.3% of the ads it serves, though conversion rates can exceed 5% in certain high-value gaming moments. Foroughi argued that increasing advertiser diversity — and therefore auction “density” — should allow the recommendation system to better match each ad impression with relevant products, potentially lifting conversion rates and overall yield.

In closing remarks, Foroughi said the company’s recommendation systems should continue improving alongside broader advances in artificial intelligence (AI). He added that one overlooked constraint is simply brand awareness, describing the name AppLovin as a “handicap” and arguing the company must do more to ensure potential customers understand the platform’s capabilities.

What’s the Competition Up To?

To put AppLovin in context, let’s measure it against two stocks with overlapping interests.

Unity Software [U] runs one of the largest ecosystems in mobile gaming. It has been pivoting toward ad tech through its Unity Ad Network, now powered by the AI‑enhanced Vector advertising system, which has delivered mid‑teens sequential ad revenue growth and is central to its monetization strategy. Despite a sharp share price fall this year, analysts and some investors see potential value as the company stabilizes its ad business and improves operational metrics, especially with Vector’s growing adoption across its ecosystem.

Magnite [MGNI], meanwhile, is the largest independent sell‑side platform and helps publishers and digital media owners sell programmatic ad inventory across connected TV (CTV), web and mobile channels. Recent quarterly results showed modest revenue growth alongside accelerating CTV contribution and expanding margins, while the company also launched a $200m share buyback and strengthened monetization tools for publishers. Despite macro volatility and a recent price target cut from Wells Fargo to $13, structural CTV adoption and partnerships with premium publishers support longer‑term demand for its automation‑driven marketplace.

APP U MGNI Market Cap $162.84bn $8.82bn $1.99bn P/S Ratio 30.12 4.64 3.04 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 46.31% 13.01% 11.39% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 28.88% 12.86% 9.29%

Source: Yahoo Finance

From an investor perspective, the trio offer distinct exposure within ad tech.

AppLovin is viewed as the purest, high‑growth mobile and gaming ads play, with exceptionally high margins and rapid earnings expansion.

Unity Software combines ad monetization with a broader software business.

Magnite sits on the programmatic sell‑side, benefiting from CTV adoption and expanding contribution margins, but its shares have been volatile and sentiment mixed.

Overall, AppLovin is widely seen as the fastest growth story, Unity as a turnaround with AI‑driven upside and Magnite as a more cyclical infrastructure play.

Conclusion: The Investment Case for APP Stock

AppLovin presents a compelling growth story, with record margins, 40% revenue growth and expanding AI-driven ad capabilities beyond gaming. Bulls highlight strong free cash flow, scalable recommendation systems and analyst price targets implying 75% upside. Bears caution that the recent share drop reflects execution risk in non-gaming segments, potential advertiser concentration and broader market volatility, which could pressure multiples. Investors must weigh high growth potential against these near-term risks.

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