Alphabet’s Mega Debt Deal

In the wake of Oracle’s [ORCL] $25bn note sale, Google parent Alphabet’s [GOOGL] $15bn bond sale — one of the largest ever — has attracted more than $100bn in orders, Bloomberg reported Monday. The sale is expected to include a Swiss franc and sterling offering, as well as a rare 100-year note. The deal underscored investor appetite for artificial intelligence-tied (AI) debt, with Barclays forecasting total corporate bond issuance to reach $2.46trn in 2026 as big tech companies ramp up their AI expenditure.

Tariffs to Spare Big Tech

The US Department of Commerce is reportedly planning a carve-out that would exempt big tech companies such as Microsoft [MSFT] and Amazon [AMZN] from upcoming tariffs on semiconductors. The exception is tied to investment commitments made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) [TSM] and underscores the Trump administration’s efforts to incentivize domestic chipmaking. In a recent deal, the US slashed tariffs on Taiwan to 15% in exchange for a $250bn investment in US-based semiconductor manufacturing.

Taiwan’s AI-Powered Upgrade

Bank of America hiked its prediction for the island’s economic growth in 2026 from 4.5% to 8%, citing “relentless global demand” for the advanced tech hardware manufactured by Taiwanese companies. The upgrade represents optimism off the back of the recent US-Taiwan trade deal, but also reflects a sustained AI spending boom, with Q4 2025 growth of more than 12% representing the fastest pace recorded in almost four decades. The island’s golden goose, TSMC, marked a 37% rise in January revenue and expects capital spending up to $56bn for the year.

AI Agents Come to Fintech

Fintech stocks lost some of their allure last year. The S&P Kensho Future Payments Index — which tracks the share price performance of companies building the next generation of payment infrastructure — logged a return of 5.6% in 2025, compared to the 33.65% and 30.34% gains enjoyed in 2024 and 2023. Nevertheless, the sector could bounce back in 2026, buoyed by agentic AI, blockchain and tokenized assets. OPTO examines what the year might hold for three key fintech players: Affirm [AFRM], Mastercard [MA] and PayPal [PYPL].

Cisco Throws its Chip in the Ring

San Jose-based Cisco [CSCO] — another key TMSC customer — has announced a chip and router for data centers, positioning itself as an alternative to Broadcom [AVGO] and Nvidia [NVDA]. Set to debut in H2 2026, the Silicon One G300 switch chip is intended to coordinate communication in networks of semiconductors used for training AI. By rerouting data traffic, the company expects its product to speed up some computing jobs by an estimated 28%.

Amazon Teases AI Content Marketplace

In a presentation to publishing industry executives, the e-commerce giant has teased a marketplace where publishers can sell content to AI companies, The Information reported Monday. The story comes as the debate over the use of online content for training AI models continues, with a push for usage-based fees. Last week, Microsoft announced it is working on an AI licensing hub with usage terms set by publishers.

Roku Targets Streaming Growth

A longtime favorite of Cathie Wood, streaming technology company Roku [ROKU] commands a significant portion of the connected TV market in the US, with total streaming hours reaching 36.5 billion in December 2025. While the stock remains well below its 2021 highs, analysts are bullish on the company’s renewed focus on streaming and a recent Amazon Ads partnership. Ahead of the Q4 2025 earnings call on Thursday, OPTO examines the investment case for ROKU stock, plus what an increased focus on streaming could mean for the company.

