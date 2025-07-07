Alphabet “Very Close” to AI Drug Trials

Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Isomorphic Labs is preparing for human trials of its cancer drugs designed by artificial intelligence (AI), President Colin Murdoch told Fortune. Spun out of DeepMind in 2021 and built on the success of AlphaFold, Isomorphic aims to develop medicines faster and more accurately using AI. Murdoch said that human trials will be the next big milestone: “We’re staffing up now. We’re getting very close.”

What is the Most Attractive AI Stock Right Now?

According to Seeking Alpha analyst Yiannis Zourmpanos, the answer is Nebius [NBIS]. A cash-rich and debt-free GPU cloud provider, Nebius is quietly scaling across 20+ industries with vertical-specific clusters and Nvidia [NVDA] backing. Unlike CoreWeave [CRWV], Zourmpanos argues, it offers pricing power and clean financials. With $1.45bn cash and positive adjusted EBITDA expected by late 2025, Nebius could be an undervalued AI infrastructure play.

Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees More Growth in Q3

Hon Hai Precision [HNHPF], also known as Foxconn, reported a 15.8% rise in Q2 revenue to NT$1.8trn, driven by strong demand for AI servers and iPhones. The Apple [AAPL] supplier expects growth to continue in Q3, Bloomberg reported. Analysts see upside from Nvidia-powered server sales and iPhone shipments boosted by tariff-related delivery acceleration.

IT Multinational Bets Big on Agentic AI

France’s Capgemini [CGEMY] is to acquire WNS Holdings [WNS] for $3.3bn in cash, paying $76.50 per share — a 28% premium. The deal aims to boost Capgemini’s AI capabilities, with EPS expected to rise 4% in 2026, according to Bloomberg. Analysts say the acquisition could help Capgemini offer “agentic AI” products. Read OPTO’s recent pick of five IT and software stocks that are incorporating generative AI into their products and services.

Tokenized Treasury Funds Surge

Crypto traders and firms are shifting billions into tokenized Treasury and money market funds, seeking yield beyond stablecoins. Assets in these products have surged 80% in 2025 to $7.4bn, the Financial Timesoutlined, as investors increasingly use them for yield and as collateral in crypto derivatives. “Stablecoins were the place holder, tokenized money market funds are the real deal,” said Olivier Portenseigne at FundsDLT.

Metals Slide on BRICS Threat

Copper fell 0.5% to $9,817/ton Monday after US President Donald Trump floated an additional 10% tariff on countries aligned with the BRICS bloc. Aluminum also slipped 0.5%, with all major metals lower on the London Metal Exchange, Seeking Alpha detailed. The original deadline for countries to agree a tariff deal with the US was July 9, but officials now say they will begin on August 1.

Can China Beat the US on AI?

Tariffs and export curbs notwithstanding, China seems to be keeping pace with the US in AI race: a ranking of the best-performing large language models by LMArena shows that four are Chinese, five are American and one is European. OPTO looks at recent developments in China’s AI market, focusing on Alibaba [BABA], Baidu [BIDU] and Tencent [TCEHY].

