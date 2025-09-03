Alibaba’s $50bn AI Rally

The Chinese e-commerce giant [BABA] saw shares rise 19% on the back of a triple-digit percentage gain in artificial intelligence-related (AI) product revenue, adding approximately $50bn to its market cap. It also reported a 26% increase in sales from its cloud division, beating expectations. The rally helped assuage investor anxieties about the ongoing e-commerce price war with Meituan [MPNGF] and JD.com [JD], and boosted optimism in the broader AI sphere, with Baidu [BIDU] and Tencent [TCEHY] also seeing share prices rise.

US Restrictions Hit South Korean Chipmakers

Major South Korean semiconductor stocks, including SK Hynix [000660:KS] and Samsung [SSNLF], fell after the US revoked authorizations allowing them to use US semiconductor manufacturing equipment in their Chinese plants. The two companies, which account for a large percentage of global memory chip production, have significant manufacturing footprints in China. The revocation is expected to take effect in 120 days and comes in the wake of an inconclusive trade meeting between US President Donald Trump and South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung.

OpenAI Taps India for 1GW Data Center

As part of its wider Stargate-branded AI infrastructure push, OpenAI is seeking local partners to build a 1GW-capacity data center in the world’s most populous country, according to Bloomberg. The move coincides with rising trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi, with US President Trump imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods. While the project timeline has yet to be announced, the new data center would help OpenAI scale up its business in the country, its second-largest market by users.

Can Salesforce Maintain Its Growth Momentum?

Salesforce [CRM], a leading customer relationship management software provider, will report its Q2 2026 results on September 3. The company’s share price has declined by 23.11% year-to-date, as of August 29, partly due to lower-than-expected demand for its enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) agent tools, including its flagship AI product, Agentforce, which the company shipped in late 2024. Ahead of earnings, we examined the investment case for the software-as-a-service firm, plus its potential areas for growth.

Could Small Players Win China’s EV Price Wars?

China’s electric vehicle (EV) leader BYD [BYDDF] saw shares fall 8% after reporting a 30% drop in profit due to “increased price competition” in its domestic market. Beijing has urged carmakers to end aggressive discounts to protect the economy, with average car prices falling by 19% in the past two years. However, smaller players are gaining market share, with XPeng [XPEV] seeing sales triple year-over-year on the back of a new model launch. The EV underdog is also benefiting from a narrowing net loss and a partnership with Volkswagen [VWAGY].

The Secret to China’s Export Boom? Robots

Powered by government initiatives such as the Made in China 2025 plan, China’s robot makers are helping local factories automate at lower costs, allowing the world’s second-largest economy to increase its share of global exports. Chinese factories are reportedly installing 280,000 robots a year, half the global total, about 50% of which are produced domestically. Cheap automation has also allowed the country to maintain low-end manufacturing levels even as wages rise.

What to Expect from Figma’s First Report

Figma [FIG] is a software company offering browser-based tools for collaborative web and app design. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on July 31, 2025, with FIG shares surging 277% above the $33 IPO price on day one. On Wednesday, Figma will report its first earnings report since going public. Investors are keen to see if the company will be able to justify its elevated market valuation, or if it will see a correction. OPTO breaks down the company’s prospects and compares it to key competitor Adobe [ADBE].

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.