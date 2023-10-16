Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • biotechnology
  • e commerce
  • lithium
  • semiconductors

5 Top Stories

Albemarle Backs Down; Priority Review for AstraZeneca; Kokusai IPO

By

16 Oct 2023, 17:10

Every day, we handpick the 5 Top Stories stock market investors need to know. In 5 minutes, you’ll learn the stocks, CEOs, and money managers moving markets.

Albemarle Backs Down from Liontown

US miner Albemarle [ALB] has abandoned its $4.2bn buyout of Australian Lithium developer Liontown Resources [LTR.AX]. This comes only days after Hancock Prospecting, an iron ore miner, raised its stake in Liontown to 19.9%, which would probably have been enough to block the Albemarle bid. Following the news, Liontown halted trading in order to raise funding for its Kathleen Valley project, which is regarded as one of the top five lithium projects in the world.  

Good News for AstraZeneca; Bad News from Pfizer

AstraZeneca [AZN] has announced the US Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to a treatment that combines its blockbuster lung cancer drug Tagrisso with chemotherapy; Tagrisso brought in $2.9bn in sales in the first half of the year. Elsewhere, shares in Pfizer [PFE] and its German partner BioNTech [BNTX] dropped Monday after the US pharma giant cut the full-year sales forecast for its Covid-19 vaccine by about $7bn. French artificial heart maker Carmat [ALCAR.PA] secured a €7m cash crunch lifeline; US drugstore chain Rite Aid [RAD] filed for bankruptcy.

Kokusai IPO

Japanese chip equipment maker Kokusai Electric [6525.T] raised $724.4m in the country’s biggest IPO in five years after pricing its shares at the top end of its range. Meanwhile, in South Korea, sales of Nand flash memory (widely used in portable devices such as cameras) rose 5.6% year-over-year in September — the first rise in a year and a possible sign that semiconductor demand is increasing.

Share Price Wobble for GoTo

GoTo Group, Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, saw a record 19% drop in its stock on Monday after cofounder William Tanuwijaya said he had sold 332 million shares. The firm managed to recoup most of the losses following reassuring commentary from analysts. But concerns remain about GoTo’s viability, as its principal businesses of ride-hailing and e-commerce are increasingly stymied by low consumption and growing competition. GoTo’s share price is down some 50% from its November high.    

BC Technology to Offload Crypto Platform?

Bloomberg reported that Hong Kong’s BC Technology Group [0863.HK], an investment holding company focused on digital assets, is weighing the sale of its crypto platform OSL, for which it might seek a HK$1bn ($128m) valuation. OSL is one of just two exchanges licensed in the territory under digital rules introduced in June. The platform offers cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange services, as well as providing trading infrastructure to financial institutions.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Latest articles

“Sam broke my heart”: Anthony Scaramucci on Sam Bankman-Fried
  • News
  • Fintech
  • Blockchain

Analysis

“Sam broke my heart”: Anthony Scaramucci on Sam Bankman-Fried

Skybridge Capital founder and blockchain bull Anthony Scaramucci discusses his relationship with Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, who is currently on trial for fraud.

13 Oct 2023

EU Disinformation Ultimatum; Chile Courts Japan; Arm Workers Jump Ship.
  • Updates
  • Electric vehicles
  • Social media
  • China tech
  • E-commerce
  • Clean energy

5 Top Stories

EU Disinformation Ultimatum; Chile Courts Japan; Arm Workers Jump Ship.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton sent ultimatums to X and Meta to remind them that they are obliged to curb disinformation over the Israel/Hamas conflict.

12 Oct 2023

Should Investors Be Worried about a Semiconductor Glut?
  • Industry spotlight
  • Semiconductors
  • Artificial intelligence

Should Investors Be Worried about a Semiconductor Glut?

Strategy consultancy Bain does not believe that there is currently an oversupply of semiconductors, and that cyclicality in the space is falling.

12 Oct 2023

Adobe Launches AI; China EV Exports Jump; Astra Space Weighs Sale
  • Updates
  • Biotechnology
  • 5G
  • Space
  • Electric vehicles
  • Artificial intelligence

5 Top Stories

Adobe Launches AI; China EV Exports Jump; Astra Space Weighs Sale

In a bid to defend its market share, desktop publishing leader Adobe is to release new AI image-generation tools.

11 Oct 2023