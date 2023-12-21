Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • artificial intelligence
  • autonomous vehicles
  • digital transformation
  • electric vehicles

5 Top Stories

AI On Trial; BlackBerry Beat; Hyundai Accelerates Pivot

By

21 Dec 2023, 17:45

Every day, we handpick the 5 Top Stories stock market investors need to know. In 5 minutes, you’ll learn the stocks, CEOs, and money managers moving markets.

AI On Trial in US and UK

Earlier this week, 11 nonfiction authors joined a lawsuit in the US, accusing OpenAI and Microsoft [MSFT] of using their books to train the models behind ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) software. Then, on Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court rejected a bid by a US computer scientist to register patents for inventions made by his AI “creativity machine”, DABUS. The court’s ruling was that “an inventor must be a natural person”.  

Cybersecurity Boost for BlackBerry

Growing demand for cybersecurity enabled BlackBerry [BB] to post a quarterly profit on Wednesday. Reuters reported that, while IT spending has dropped, cybersecurity spending has been stable. BlackBerry earlier this month dropped plans for an IPO of its Internet of Things (IoT) business, but still expects both its IoT and its cybersecurity units to split off. “Work has commenced to fully separate and significantly rightsize our businesses”, said CEO John Giamatteo.

Hyundai Plant Closure; Honda Recall

On Thursday Hyundai Motor [HYMTF] announced it is to wind up operations at two South Korean forging plants — part of the firm’s broader pivot away from petrol. Honda [HMC] is recalling some 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or crashes from a faulty battery cable. Lastly the Wall Street Journal reported that the US is weighing an increase in tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

Intervention Revives Telefonica Stock

The Telefonica [TEF:MC] share price jumped on Wednesday after the Spanish government announced it was to buy a 10% stake in the firm in order to balance a similar acquisition on the part of Saudi Arabia’s STC [7010:SR]. Spanish state holding company SEPI said the shares would be purchased in such a way that the impact on market price would be minimised.

Fujitsu Aims to Speed AI Pivot

Fujitsu [FJTSY] is moving to divest itself of its consumer-oriented businesses and move into AI services, Bloomberg reported. To this end, it has restarted negotiations to sell a $730m, 44% stake in its air conditioning business. Talks with potential buyers — among them Bain Capital and KKR — had broken down over price. “A quick decision followed by a speedy process is absolutely critical,” CEO Takahito Tokita said.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Latest articles

Alibaba Surprise; EU EV Numbers; Toyota Commits to Reform
  • Updates
  • China tech
  • Electric vehicles
  • Artificial intelligence

5 Top Stories

Alibaba Surprise; EU EV Numbers; Toyota Commits to Reform

CEO Eddie Wu is to replace Trudy Dai as the head of the division that runs its e-commerce platforms, Tmall and Taobao.

20 Dec 2023

Apple Pauses Sales; Alphabet Acts on Accusations; TSMC Leadership Change
  • Updates
  • Biotechnology
  • Semiconductors
  • E-commerce
  • Digital transformation

5 Top Stories

Apple Pauses Sales; Alphabet Acts on Accusations; TSMC Leadership Change

Alphabet is to pay $700m and change up its Google Play policies, in order to resolve antitrust complaints brought by more than 30 US states.

19 Dec 2023

EV Movers and Shakers; Paytm Drops 30%; IBM AI Deal
  • Updates
  • Fintech
  • Electric vehicles
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Biotechnology
  • China tech

5 Top Stories

EV Movers and Shakers; Paytm Drops 30%; IBM AI Deal

Canada is set to announce that all new cars must be zero-emissions by 2035, while Volkswagen-owned Audi is trimming its ambitious electric vehicle rollout plans.

18 Dec 2023

GM's Cruise Shakeup Apple Record; Pfizer Collapse
  • Updates
  • Autonomous vehicles
  • Biotechnology
  • E-commerce
  • India tech

Top Stories

GM's Cruise Shakeup Apple Record; Pfizer Collapse

Nine key leaders have been dismissed by General Motors’ [GM] Cruise, as safety investigations continue following October’s accident in San Francisco.

14 Dec 2023