AI-Categorised Stock Universe

1. Overview

The OPTO app hosts over 10,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs.

The app employs a proprietary AI model to streamline stock discovery. It assigns each stock and ETF with its most pertinent Themes from a curated list of over 50, including Robotics, Blockchain, and AI, based on their greatest relevance.

This classification system is based on primary thematic exposure, which aims to capture a company’s core function and the drivers likely to deliver future growth. For instance, Nvidia is categorized under ‘Semiconductors,’ and Tesla under 'Electric Vehicles.' For ETFs, the Theme generating the most revenue and earnings among the fund's holdings determines its primary thematic exposure.

Read more about our thematic approach here: OPTO Themes: How does it work?

This approach ensures that even lesser-known investments or those with uncertain industry affiliations can be immediately identified and sorted by their relevant Theme tag.

Users can also easily find top-performing stocks and ETFs within any Theme across various timeframes by visiting the relevant Theme page, in the OPTO app.

Our proprietary AI model is powered by a unique scoring system, which evaluates a stock's 'Relevance' to over 50 Themes. Here’s how it works:

2. How it works

Our proprietary AI classification model uses various data sources to determine an investment’s primary thematic exposure, generating a Relevance Score based on four main criteria:

Product & Services: Evaluates the company's current products/services and their alignment with the primary Theme.

Innovation & Development : Analyses the company's innovative activities within the selected Theme.

: Analyses the company's innovative activities within the selected Theme. Market Influence & Leadership: Assesses the company’s influence and leadership within the Theme.

Assesses the company’s influence and leadership within the Theme. Financial Commitment: Reviews the company's financial commitment to the industry, including R&D spending.

Each stock is assigned a composite score based on these criteria and is tagged with those Themes that score above the targeted threshold.

3. How to use it

Our AI classification model helps users identify top-performing Stocks & ETFs within a specific Theme. Navigate to any Theme page in the app and sort the stocks in each category by their performance over 1-day, 5-days, 3-months, 6-months, 1-year, or 5-years.

The top-performing Theme over the past 12 months is Blockchain, up 65.1% at the time of writing. Click on ‘Blockchain’ to discover its top-performing stock and select different time intervals to compare performance over the aforementioned periods.

4. Coming Soon

While this unique 'Relevance' scoring system currently powers our AI model behind the scenes, the scores for each stock aren’t yet visible to users. However, we will soon make that Relevance Score available in the app. This new feature will help users find the ‘pure-play’ companies in each theme and gain direct, undiluted exposure to the trends that excite them most.

We have categorised US stocks and ETFs to correlate with themes that we believe are shaping our future.

Our themes should not be seen as investment advice and any information provided in the app is for informational purposes only. OPTO Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.

OPTO Markets LLC is not a broker-dealer, investment adviser, or member of FINRA. Securities offered by Alpaca Securities LLC (“AlpacaSecurities”). Alpaca Securities does not provide the technology and is not responsible for, the features and services you receive from the Opto platform. Alpaca Securities is a member of FINRA and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Pursuant to FINRA Rule 4311, Alpaca Securities and Opto and have entered into an agreement where Alpaca provides clearing services for the Opto platform. For further information, please refer to the Alpaca Disclosure Library.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.