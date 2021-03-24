Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation
  • genome editing

A new COVID-19 test to put Roche’s share price in rude health

24 Mar 2021, 12:25GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation
  • genome editing

Roche’s [RHHBY] share price has been volatile so far in 2021, closing 23 March just 2.31% above its 2020 closing price.

The picture was brighter in January, when Roche’s share price gained 4.2% in the four weeks to 26 January, closing at $44.32.

However, the following weeks saw Roche’s share price fall 11.2%, closing 25 February at $39.36, with further ground was lost in March’s opening days. Increases in Treasury yields on 18 March pushed technology stocks down globally, and the broader slide also had the effect of interrupting what had appeared to be a period of recovery for the Swiss healthcare company.

 

RHHBY Chart by TradingView

 

Testing times

On 16 March, Roche announced the launch of a new research-only test that can identify three high-profile COVID-19 variants. The cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test detects key mutations in the spike proteins that distinguish the B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variants, which were first identified in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, respectively.

Spike protein mutations are thought to affect the transmissibility and lethality of COVID-19. Two of the B.1.1.7 variant’s eight spike protein mutations are associated with increased infectiousness. The variant has been estimated to increase the risk of mortality within 28 days of a positive test by 61%, according to a study published in Nature.

Most vaccines developed to combat the disease work by replicating COVID-19 spike proteins in the human body, prompting the autoimmune system to respond by producing antibodies that are effectively programmed to recognise and attack the spike proteins whenever they are encountered.

For this reason, COVID-19 variants are feared to pose a risk to the effectiveness of certain vaccines. Trials have indicated that the efficacy of the Novavax [NVAX] and Janssen [JNJ] vaccines falls significantly against the B.1.351 variant, and the AstraZeneca [AZN]/Oxford vaccine’s effectiveness has been shown to fall from 84% to 75% against B.1.1.7.

75%

AstraZeneca [AZN]/Oxford vaccine’s effectiveness against B.1.1.7.

  

In February, Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show that “efforts are under way to develop a new generation of vaccines that will allow protection to be redirected to emerging variants as booster jabs”.

The ability to test and detect different COVID-19 variants at scale and speed will be crucial for global recoveries from the coronavirus pandemic. The Variant Set 1 assay will work with Roche’s cobas® 6800/8800 testing system, and Roche has indicated that additional tests may be developed in response to the appearance of future variants. Roche is positioning itself to be at the forefront of the global mass testing and monitoring effort, having recently acquired US molecular test producer GenMark for $1.8bn.

 

Made in Europe

Roche is the ninth-largest holding in Ark Invest’s Ark Genomic Revolution ETF [ARKG], which can be seen in the genomics branch of Opto’s Thematic ETF Screener, comprising 3.7% of the fund’s value (as of 23 March). The fund has struggled in the year to date, hampered by the poor performance of its largest holding, Teladoc Health [TDOC], and closed 22 March 0.4% down on its price at the end of 2020.

While some other ETFs in the genome and pharmaceuticals space (such as the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF [XBI] and the iShares US Medical Devices ETF [IHI]) don’t hold Roche, the importance of the company and Europe’s broader role in the fight against the pandemic should not be underestimated. It is highlighted by the prominence of Roche and other biotech firms (such as Novartis [NVS] and AstraZeneca) in the Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF [MEUG]. This fund tracks the MSCI Europe Net Return EUR index and is “designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe”.

6%

YTD gains of the Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF

  

As of 23 March, Roche was the fund’s third-largest holding, weighted at 2.28%. Novartis and AstraZeneca come fourth and seventh, respectively, in the fund’s holdings list, comprising 1.86% and 1.27%. The fund has gained 6% so far this year, with a notable rise in the fortnight from 4 March — it gained 3.3% to close 19 March at €138.26.

Analysts, on average, rate Roche a hold, with this rating (or equivalents) being reiterated by analysts from JPMorgan and Berenberg Bank during February. Trefis Team, contributor at Forbes, feels the stock is good value around the $41 mark, given its relatively low multiple of 15x adjusted EPS of $2.65 in 2021.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

How to play the video games industry
Industry Spotlight

Global X

How to play the video games industry

Video games and esports had a fantastic year in 2020, as those stuck at home turned to them for entertainment. However, analysts suggest this theme is not just a flash in the pan.

24 Mar 2021

Updates

Should Investors Worry About Upstart’s Recent 200%?

Columnist

Why corporations’ disclosure of race data is an economic as well as a moral imperative

Stock Deconstruction

RRG® UK Momentum+ - Q2 Portfolio Rebalance

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Should Investors Worry About Upstart’s Recent 200%?
Updates

Should Investors Worry About Upstart’s Recent 200%?

Up almost 200% in 3 days, is Upstart just another ‘short-squeeze’ or is there justification behind its rapid growth?

24 Mar 2021

Will Gilead and Merck’s share prices benefit from HIV drug partnership?
Updates

Will Gilead and Merck’s share prices benefit from HIV drug partnership?

Biotech firms Gilead and Merck will team up to deliver HIV treatments, potentially presenting an opportunity amidst a wider biotech dip.

23 Mar 2021

Shutterfly considers SPAC to go public
Updates

Shutterfly considers SPAC to go public

Shutterfly is the latest to join the list of firms eyeing up a SPAC in order to become publicly listed.

19 Mar 2021

Collaborative Fund

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

Kathryn McDonald

Radiant ESG

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar