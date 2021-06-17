E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Host Debbie Fuhr is joined by David Mazza, Direxion’s managing director, in this week’s episode of ETF TV. As well as discussing Direxion’s two latest exchange-traded products, which focus on 5G and travel& vacation-themed stocks respectively, David suggests that the popularity of inverse and leveraged ETFs has grown over the last 18 months.

He claims these products tend to retain their popularity in times of market volatility, and David believes ETFs will continue to be resilient and popular with investors over the next 24 months. Direxion’s plans for the rest of this year include diversifying more into thematic ETFs for medium and longer-term investors.

Debbie looks at the wider ETF market to end the episode, reporting that May was the 24th consecutive month of next inflows in the space. She forecasts that this year could see over $1trn in net inflows to ETFs, which would set a new record.

To find out more about Direxion’s pipeline and the ETF market more generally, watch the full interview below.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.