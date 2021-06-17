Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

ETF TV A $1trn dollar ETF market?

17 Jun 2021, 10:10GMT

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Host Debbie Fuhr is joined by David Mazza, Direxion’s managing director, in this week’s episode of ETF TV. As well as discussing Direxion’s two latest exchange-traded products, which focus on 5G and travel& vacation-themed stocks respectively, David suggests that the popularity of inverse and leveraged ETFs has grown over the last 18 months.

He claims these products tend to retain their popularity in times of market volatility, and David believes ETFs will continue to be resilient and popular with investors over the next 24 months. Direxion’s plans for the rest of this year include diversifying more into thematic ETFs for medium and longer-term investors.

Debbie looks at the wider ETF market to end the episode, reporting that May was the 24th consecutive month of next inflows in the space. She forecasts that this year could see over $1trn in net inflows to ETFs, which would set a new record.

To find out more about Direxion’s pipeline and the ETF market more generally, watch the full interview below.

 

