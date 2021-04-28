Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Podcast/Book

5 investing podcasts to keep track of the stock market in 2021

28 Apr 2021, 10:30GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

Staying on top of the latest stock market news, disruptive trends and innovative strategies is no mean feat, but the ever-expanding world of investing podcasts can be an accessible and convenient way to inform your investment approach.

No matter your style or approach, there will be an investing podcast to guide your navigation of global stock markets. Finding the right one can take a little work, so we’ve collated some of our favourites below to help you discover your perfect match.

Whether you want to learn more about technical analysis, hear detailed deconstructions of the companies driving stock market news or uncover the importance of learning from others’ mistakes, there’s an investing podcast here for you:

 

Business Breakdowns — Patrick O’Shaughnessy

A new investing podcast format launched by Patrick O’Shaughnessy and his team at Colossus, each episode of Business Breakdowns deconstructs a different, disruptive company in detail. Stocks are selected for their investment potential and discussed in-depth by the hosts and handpicked stock market experts.

Patrick O’Shaughnessy is CEO at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management and has a proven track record in the investing podcast space, also hosting Invest Like the Best.

 

All Star Charts Podcast — JC Parets

First launched in June 2017, the All Star Charts Podcast offers valuable insights into technical analysis, but serves a solid all-round investing podcast, too. While discussions centre on everything from process to philosophy, it is dedicated to interviewing “the best technical analysts in the world” and has released over 125 episodes and counting.

The investing podcast’s host is renowned technical analyst JC Parets, the founder and chief market strategist of All Star Charts. Episodes include interviews with Jack Schwager, author of The Market Wizards series; Jeff Macke, trader and host of Yahoo Finance’sBreakout’; and Larry McDonald, founder of the Bear Traps Report.

 

Superinvestors and the Art of Worldly Wisdom — Jesse Felder

What makes super-investors so successful in the financial markets? That’s the question Jesse Felder, an influential finance writer and market commentator, looks to answer with the Superinvestors and the Art of Worldly Wisdom podcast.

As founder of the Felder Report, he has amassed a large network of market experts who frequently guest feature on the show. While he only released six episodes in 2020, interviews with Rob Arnott, chairman of Research Affiliates, Christopher Cole, founder of Artemis Capital, and Bill Fleckenstein, founder of Fleckenstein Capital, were all on timely market topics that are still relevant today.

 

The Meb Faber Show — Meb Faber

This podcast gives investors an inside look into the art of investing from the perspective of the founder and CIO of Cambria Investment Management, Meb Faber. As a bestselling author, entrepreneur and investment fund manager, Faber is an expert on investing in equity, bond and commodity markets

With more than 300 episodes, the show has become a library of some of the smartest minds in investing — from the founder of Global Resource Investments, Rick Rule, to the global chief economist and head of investment strategy at Vanguard, Joe Davis.

 

My Worst Investment Ever — Dr Andrew Stotz

Many investing lessons are the result of blunders. It’s these stories of loss that Dr Andrew Stotz, CEO and founder of A. Stotz Investment Research, looks to share on his aptly titled My Worst Investment Ever series.

In more than 300 episodes, an incredible range of investors impart their market wisdom. One guest, Joachim Klement, went so far as to author a book about his own blunders, called 7 Mistakes Every Investor Makes (and How to Avoid Them). Thanks to the publication of his book, Klement, an investment strategist at Liberum, was invited back on to the show, making him the only guest to feature twice.

 

Want more in-depth conversations with some of the best minds in investing? Search for the Opto Sessions podcast for exclusive interviews with Fahmi Quadir, Howard Lindzon, Chris Camillo and more. Opto Sessions is #1 in Feedspot’s Top 25 UK Market Podcasts You Must Follow in 2021.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

3 Top Tech Stocks To Watch In May
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

3 Top Tech Stocks To Watch In May

After a period of volatility, we present three top stocks with plenty of momentum this May.

28 Apr 2021

  • Columnist

Mish Schneider

Should you keep an eye out for small caps, biotech and semiconductors?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • robotics

Intuitive Surgical’s share price sees rally sparked by da Vinci Surgical System
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

What does Galaxy Resources and Orocobre’s mega lithium deal mean for their share prices?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Mark Yusko

Episode #59

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Mark Yusko explores #2.1Quadrillion, digital assets and being early in innovation

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Mark Yusko, CEO and CIO at Morgan Creek Capital Management, explains satoshis, digital assets, and capitalising on investment opportunities in early innovation.

22 Apr 2021

Ben Goldsmith

Episode #58

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • clean-energy
  • solar

OPTO Sessions

Ben Goldsmith discusses the green industrial revolution and sustainable investing

Environmentally and sustainability-focused investor Ben Goldsmith explains why he’s interested in the space and what it offers.

15 Apr 2021

Angela Chang Newell

Episode #57

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Introducing Angela Chang Newell of Chamath Palihapitiya’s Emerging Managers Class of 2021

In this week’s Opto Sessions episode, Angela Chang Newell, portfolio manager at Social Capital and one of Chamath Palihapitiya’s emerging managers for 2021 explains why she took the role.

08 Apr 2021

Lyn Alden

Episode #56

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • blockchain
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Lyn Alden on the network effect, Bitcoin and finding undervalued stocks

Lyn Alden, the founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, reveals why the network effect is such a powerful force in investing.

01 Apr 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar