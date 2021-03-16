Wall Street is hoping the trend of strong earnings results will continue this week. There’s a slightly smaller stack of reports, so here are the top five companies we think you should watch out for.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

Coupa Software

Shares of the software provider are down more than 22% over the last month due to the recent tech sell-off as investors have become concerned about the possibility of slower growth and increasing valuation of these stocks. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) is aiming to become a business spend management (BSM) leader, and with its total addressable market estimated at $56 billion and growing, now could be a good opportunity to buy the stock in its current dip. However, the company’s revenue and earnings results must show growth on Tuesday to warrant Coupa’s current share price expectations.

Wall Street expects the company to lose $0.11 per share on revenue of $145.66 million, compared with earning $0.21 per share on revenue of $111.45 million in the year-ago quarter.

When is Coupa Software’s earnings call?

Coupa Software reports earnings for Q4 2020 on Tuesday, March 16 after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To listen to Coupa Software’s earnings call, visit the investor relations page here.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock has surged 380% over the past year so valuation concerns have arisen amid the recent tech sell-off. However, the company still has a lot of long-term potential as cybersecurity will still be a critical part of business spending in a post-pandemic world. The cybersecurity market is currently worth $200 billion and is expected to grow approximately 10% yearly for the next decade, so CrowdStrike has a large addressable market.

Analysts expect CrowdStrike to report adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $250.44 million. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of $.02 per share on revenue of $152.11 million.

When is CrowdStrike’s earnings call?

CrowdStrike reports earnings on Tuesday, March 16 after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To read Crowdstrike’s earnings report, visit the company’s investor relations page here.

FedEx

The mass distribution of vaccines should be positive for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) as more businesses reopening will translate into higher demand for deliveries to and from offices. However, there is the concern that e-commerce sales will fall once brick-and-mortar shops reopen.



The package delivery company stated: “We expect a modest beat for F3Q21 as peak-season momentum exiting 2020 should help offset a few cost headwinds”. Investors will want to hear that same level of optimism, especially about profitability improvements among FedEx’s various segments for 2021, on Thursday’s earnings call.

The delivery company is expected to report a profit of $3.35, representing growth of over 137% YoY on revenue of $20 billion, up 13% from the year-ago period. FedEx shares are up over 14% in the last six months.

When is FedEx’s earnings call?

FedEx reports earnings on Thursday, March 18 after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Check out FedEx’s earnings report here.

Nike

The Oregon-based company has benefited hugely from consumers around the world buying more athletic apparel and footwear as they become more focused on health and fitness activities during the lockdown. As such, Nike (NYSE: NKE) has leveraged its famous brand name to capitalize on this trend. To confirm Nike’s market dominance, the company will need to present strong revenue forecasts, particularly as many consumers are expected to come out of lockdown which might mean exercising will take a back seat to newly reopened activities like cinemas, traveling, and dining out.

Analysts expect the world’s largest athletic apparel seller to report a profit of $0.76, representing a year-over-year YoY decline of more than 2%. Wall Street estimates that Nike will post revenue of $11 billion, up 8% YoY. Nike stock has risen almost 18% over the past six months.

When is Nike’s earnings call?

Nike reports earnings on Thursday, March 18 after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To listen to Nike’s earnings call, go to the company’s investor relations page here.

Smartsheet

Expectations for Smartsheet’s (NYSE: SMAR) earnings release are high as momentum in digital transformation companies continues to rise thanks to the coronavirus crisis. As the work-from-home and online learning wave has fueled the adoption of Smartsheet’s cloud-based platforms, investors will be looking to see how the company expects to continue to grow once lockdown restrictions are lifted. The company has made some big investments in product innovation to enhance its core offerings and in advertising, both of which have resulted in Smartsheet acquiring new customers and retaining existing ones during the quarter.

Analysts estimate the company to post a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share — representing a decline of 7.7% — on revenues of $102.53 million, suggesting growth of 30.6% YoY. Smartsheet shares are up almost 40% over the past six months.

When is Smartsheet’s earnings call?

Smartsheet reports earnings on Tuesday, March 16 after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To listen to Smartsheet’s earnings call, go to the company’s investor relations page here.

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.