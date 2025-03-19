Wood Cuts Meta

Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment has cut its stake in Meta [META] for the first time in a year, Bloombergreported, selling 14,755 shares in recent days. ARK held over 460,000 shares as of December 31 but is now trimming its position as the ‘magnificent seven’ tech stocks lose momentum after driving last year’s market rally. Earlier this week, Meta’s stock turned negative for the year, the last of the seven to do so.

What Does the Future Hold for AI?

Nvidia [NVDA] CEO Jensen Huang outlined his vision for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in his keynote speech at the firm’s GTC event. He predicted that agentic AI will demand 100x more computing power than was expected just last year. Cloud giants have already ordered 3.6 million Blackwell GPUs. Huang sees data center investments surpassing $1trn by the decade’s end as AI reshapes computing.

Beijing Pushes Back BYD Mexico Plant

China is delaying approval of BYD’s [BYDDY] Mexico plant over fears its smart car tech could percolate across the border to the US. The plan, announced in 2023, was set to create 10,000 jobs and produce 150,000 vehicles annually. Another factor, the Financial Times reported, is that the Chinese government is prioritizing countries that are part of the Belt and Road infrastructure program.

What’s So Great About Stablecoins?

With global macroeconomic events less predictable than ever, even companies like Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest are apparently feeling the appeal of assets with “stable” in their name. Stablecoins are digital assets that are backed by or tied to a fiat currency or similar. On Foresight, the OPTO Substack channel, we unpack their uses and the reasons behind their growing popularity.

One Step Closer to Tesla Robotaxis

Tesla [TSLA] has secured a permit to operate a transportation service in California, a step toward a potential robotaxi launch. Initially, the permit allows Tesla to transport employees, with public services requiring further approval. Separately, Tesla was removed from the Vancouver International Auto Show over safety concerns; organizers cited risks to workers and attendees amidst anti-Tesla protests.

GM Grows NVDA Partnership

General Motors [GM] is expanding its collaboration with Nvidia to integrate AI, simulation and accelerated computing across vehicles, factories and robotics. GM will use Nvidia’s Blackwell-based Drive AGX platform for next-gen driver assistance and in-cabin safety. The partnership also includes optimizing manufacturing through Nvidia’s Omniverse and Cosmos, Seeking Alpha detailed.

Logitech: Connecting Customers to the Digital World

In a world run on semiconductors and cloud storage, much of today’s technology is beyond the grasp of the average consumer. One way to stand out is to bridge that gap — and, in the words of James Campanini, Logitech’s [LOGI] Head of B2B for Europe, “make life a bit easier when you’re trying to use technology”. Campanini recently joined OPTO Sessions to unpack how Logitech helps customers master complex tech.