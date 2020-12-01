Updates

Will Lloyds' share price show resilience?

Written by

01 Dec 2020, 23:55 GMT

Lloyds’ [LLOY] share price has had something of a rollercoaster ride over the past couple of weeks. Two weeks ago, the stock was enjoying a sharp rally as news of a coronavirus vaccine gave hope that the worst was behind us. That helped Lloyds’ share price break through 30p — a level it's been trapped below for much of the year.

Like any rollercoaster, what goes up must come down. Spoiling Lloyds' share price rally was last week's bleak outlook for the UK economy in the months ahead. The UK chancellor, Rishi Sunak, warned of an unprecedented “economic headache”, with the expectations of lost jobs and a freeze on public sector pay.

The news saw Lloyds' share price rally top out last Thursday, with the stock falling 2.2% to 36.56p on the day — one thrill ride that Lloyds' small army of shareholders could have done without. Lloyds wasn’t the only UK bank to suffer; Barclays [BARC], HSBC [HSBA] and NatWest Group [NWG] all saw similar falls.

That said, Lloyds’ share price managed to claw back some losses to close last week at 37.29p. Does this show investors are confident that the stock is on the up once again, or will pessimism around the economy erode confidence? 

 

LLOY Chart by TradingView

 

Why did the spending review hit Lloyds’ share price?

Lloyds’ share price is widely considered a bellwether of the UK economy. That means any negative economic data is likely to inject volatility in the stock. 

Lloyds proved this in spades last Thursday when UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that the UK’s “economic emergency has only just begun”. In his spending review, Sunak revealed that government borrowing in 2020 to 2021 is set to be the highest in peacetime at £394bn. 

A stark set of forecasts from the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR), published along with the spending review, spelled out the expected damage from the pandemic.  According to the OBR Gross Domestic Product will contract 11.3% this year — its greatest contraction in 300 years. The watchdog’s central forecast would see a double-dip recession in the final quarter of 2021. In each forecast, the economic damage is predicted to manifest itself in lower incomes and a rise in unemployment, with 7.5% of the population out of work in the second quarter of 2021.

 

7.5%

OBR's unemployment prediction for Q2 2021


 
Sunak kept quiet on the economic impact of Brexit. However, the OBR hasn’t been as circumspect. Output would be further hit if the UK fails to strike a trade agreement with the EU before the end of the year. If the UK reverts to World Trade Organisation terms at the start of 2021, it predicts GDP would drop by a further 2%. According to the OBR, Brexit will hit different parts of the economy, but its long-term damage could rival that of the coronavirus.

With only five weeks to ratify an agreement, time is running out and the two parties are still stuck on significant differences.

 

Where next for Lloyds’ share price?

Despite the dire economic outlook, Lloyds’ share price has proven resilient. Last week, the stock finished up over 4%, despite Wednesday’s selloff. By Friday morning, the worst of it seemed to be over, with the stock gaining 1.8% on the day.

While the UK economy is clearly facing tough times, if a trade deal with the EU emerges in the next few weeks then Lloyds’ share price should rally — although investors will have to brace for some volatility until then.

That said, fears about the impact of Brexit on Lloyds’ share price could be overplayed. While the stock fell after the referendum in June 2016, it still managed to recoup some losses to close that year at 63.76p.

It’s also worth remembering that Lloyds’ share price is still down 44.09% this year to 30 November. Some of the negativity surrounding the coronavirus will already be priced into the stock. While the OBR's outlook is dire, it’s now out there and the stock hasn’t fallen off a cliff. If a vaccine rollout takes place next year, along with a Brexit resolution, then two of the biggest weights on Lloyds’ share price will be removed. It will also no longer have to contend with PPI claims, which all but wiped out profits in 2019.

Among the analysts tracking the stock on the Financial Times, Lloyds has a 37p average price target, which would see a 3.7% upside on the current share price (as of 30 November’s close). The most bullish target is 45p, which would see a healthy 20.8% upside on the current share price.

 

Market cap £26.508bn
PE ratio (TTM) 37.42
EPS (TTM) 1.00
Quarterly revenue growth (YoY) -18.80%

Lloyds' share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 1 December 2020

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

  • Unsubscribe anytime
  • This form is protected by reCaptcha
  • Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Can CrowdStrike’s share price keep on hitting?

CrowdStrike’s share price reached an all-time high in October, but investors will want to know whether earnings can boost it further.

01 Dec 2020
Fund Watch

Is The World’s First Space ETF, UFO, About To Take Off?
Earnings

Will a surge in subscriptions boost Okta’s share price to new heights?
Updates

BlackRock’s share price rallies on Aperio deal
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Can CrowdStrike’s share price keep on hitting?

CrowdStrike’s share price reached an all-time high in October, but investors will want to know whether earnings can boost it further.

01 Dec 2020
Earnings

Will a surge in subscriptions boost Okta’s share price to new heights?

Investors are eager to see what the company’s third-quarter earnings report will mean for Okta’s share price.

01 Dec 2020
Updates

BlackRock’s share price rallies on Aperio deal

BlackRock’s share price has rallied since announcing a deal with Aperio. Will it continue to breakthrough another record high?

01 Dec 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more