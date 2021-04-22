  • Industry Spotlight
ETF TV Why the Healthcare sector is one to watch for investors interested in ETFs

22 Apr 2021, 20:15GMT

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

 

On ETF TV this week, host Deborah Fuhr sits down with Trevor Cummings, vice president of ETF distribution at TD Asset Management, to discuss the firm’s latest Global Healthcare Index ETF. Trevor explains that the ageing population in many regions presents a tailwind for at least the next two decades in this sector, and highlights the many themes it encompasses, from genomics to medical technology and remote healthcare services.

In contrast to Jim Atkinson, who recently featured on ETF TV, Trevor takes pains to explain TD Asset Management’s ETFs are not carbon copies of their mutual funds, nor does he expect the firm to take that route.

Deborah also confirms that Q1 of 2021 broke records on the ETF front, with the industry reaching $8.56trn for the first time. There was also a record number of new listings.

 

To hear more from Trevor, and for a more detailed breakdown of this week’s exchange-traded listings, watch the full episode below.

 

Making a transportation plan
MishSchneider
  Columnist

Mish Schneider

Making a transportation plan

Charting the transportation sector may give investors a good indication of where the market will go next.

22 Apr 2021

Pzena

Pzena's investment case for an energy sector in flux
What does Coinbase's IPO mean for cryptocurrencies in the longer-term?
Will Galaxy Digital's share price continue to skyrocket?

Why did AppLovin's IPO fail to deliver?
Why did AppLovin’s IPO fail to deliver?

Despite strong pandemic sales, AppLovin’s share price tumbled on its first day of trading.

21 Apr 2021

Five disruptive UK tech firms to watch
Five disruptive UK tech firms to watch

We’ve compiled a list of five fast-growing, privately-owned tech start-ups in the UK that are disrupting the traditional players across cyber security, fintech and clean energy.

20 Apr 2021

Ford And Tesla’s EV Rivalry Heats Up

Ford boss Jim Farley took a jab at Tesla by highlighting how the two companies are nothing alike when it comes to testing driverless tech.

16 Apr 2021

Are ESG ETFs the way to go?

