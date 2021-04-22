E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

On ETF TV this week, host Deborah Fuhr sits down with Trevor Cummings, vice president of ETF distribution at TD Asset Management, to discuss the firm’s latest Global Healthcare Index ETF. Trevor explains that the ageing population in many regions presents a tailwind for at least the next two decades in this sector, and highlights the many themes it encompasses, from genomics to medical technology and remote healthcare services.

In contrast to Jim Atkinson, who recently featured on ETF TV, Trevor takes pains to explain TD Asset Management’s ETFs are not carbon copies of their mutual funds, nor does he expect the firm to take that route.

Deborah also confirms that Q1 of 2021 broke records on the ETF front, with the industry reaching $8.56trn for the first time. There was also a record number of new listings.

To hear more from Trevor, and for a more detailed breakdown of this week’s exchange-traded listings, watch the full episode below.