  • Fund Watch
  • cannabis

Why the Global X Cannabis ETF has high growth potential

02 Mar 2021, 03:15GMT

View more

  • cannabis

The Global X Cannabis ETF [POTX] has been heating up as some of the biggest cannabis stocks in the US prepare for supported growth. The primary driver is the legalisation of cannabis sales.

The fund had accelerated 67% so far in 2021 to $16.53 on 26 February, hitting an intraday high of $29.50 on 10 February, bolstered by expectations that US president Joe Biden will fulfil a campaign promise to end cannabis prohibition.

The Global X Cannabis ETF’s year-to-date total daily return, according to Yahoo Finance, was 95.5% as of 1 March and its net assets were $219.46m. In comparison, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest [MJ] had a year-to-date total daily return of 59.6% and total assets of $1.8bn in the same period.

67%

Growth of the Global X Cannabis ETF in 2021

According to Business Insider, 15 states, including Washington and most recently New Jersey, have legalised cannabis, while a further 36 states have licensed medical use.

 

Exposure to the pot industry’s biggest names

Cannabis demand boomed during the coronavirus pandemic, with some dispensaries being deemed essential and allowed to stay open during lockdowns.

In Canada, recreational sales totalled CA$2.6bn in 2020, up 120% on 2019, according to Statistics Canada as reported by Marijuana Business Daily. In the US, cannabis sales increased by more than 40% from 2019, JD Supra indicated.

The Global X Cannabis ETF, launched on 17 September 2019, invests in companies involved in the legal production, growth and distribution of cannabis and industrial hemp. The fund also offers exposure to those providing financial services and pharmaceutical applications to the cannabis industry.

The Global X Cannabis ETF had 25 holdings as of 1 March, including Aphria [APHA] with a 9.5% weighting, followed by GW Pharmaceuticals [GWPH] at 9.1%, Tilray [TLRY] at 8.8%, Cronos Group [CRON] at 6.6% and Canopy Growth [WEED.TO] at 5.3%.

Aphria’s Nasdaq-listed shares have rocketed 367% in the past year (through 26 February). The company recorded revenues of CA$160.5m during the six months ended 30 November, up 33.1% on the same period last year.

367%

Growth of Aphria’s Nasdaq-listed shares over the past year

  

However, the main boost came in December, when Aphria announced that it was merging with competitor Tilray to create the world’s largest cannabis company. Aphria hopes the tie-up will help its international expansion into Europe, particularly into the UK, where Tilray recently sealed a deal with Grow Pharma to import and distribute its medical cannabis. Aphria’s acquisition of US craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, which makes the flagship 420 beverages, last November will also drive its sales.

This comes amid increased M&A activity in the sector, including the $7.2bn purchase of GW Pharmaceuticals by Jazz Pharmaceuticals [JAZZ], which has helped it explore cannabis-based medicines to treat ailments, such as epilepsy.

Canopy Growth’s shares have risen 59% in the last 12 months (through 26 February). This was helped by the launch of its ecommerce platform, Shop Canopy, in July last year and its January 2021 announcement about a new range of cannabis wellness products for dogs developed by Martha Stewart. 

 

A high growth industry  

Strong demand is expected to keep increasing after the pandemic. BDSA analytics predict that global cannabis sales will reach $47.2bn by 2025, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. Meanwhile, the US market is expected to reach $34.5bn by 2025, a CAGR of 18%.

Irwin Simon, the chief executive of Aphria, recently told CNBC that he hopes cannabis will be fully legal in the US in the next two to three years as well as other countries, such as Germany and Portugal. “We’ll have the balance sheet, the knowledge, the brands, the technology to be able to make a major impact once legalization happens,” Simon said.

“We’ll have the balance sheet, the knowledge, the brands, the technology to be able to make a major impact once legalization happens” - Irwin Simon, chief executive of Aphria

 

However, health concerns surrounding cannabis as well as allegations that it is gateway to harder drugs plague the industry. There are also worries over how smooth federal legalisation will be, given that it will require the votes of Republicans to get through the Senate.

In addition, Financial Times analysis has found that out of 59 companies found in eight major cannabis ETFs 43 made a loss in the last 12 months.

Despite the red flags, Jay Jacobs, head of research and strategy at Global X, told the publication he remains bullish. “What we see across a lot of fast-growing industries is that they are not focused on profitability, at least at this stage of their growth,” Jacobs said. “It’s about market share, building scale, trying to get customers.”

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

What do the key market indicators’ current positions suggest?
Columnists

Mish Schneider

What do the key market indicators’ current positions suggest?

For indications of where the markets might move next, the “economic modern family” might be a good place to start.

02 Mar 2021

Earnings

Novavax’s share price: What to expect in Q4 earnings

Industry Spotlight

3 Companies That Could Benefit From The Beyond Meat Revolution

Columnists

What are feedback loops, and why should investors be aware of them?

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Fund Watch

Digging into the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

Following the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF’s 61.2% climb in 2020, can the fund continue to soar?

23 Feb 2021

Market Outlook

“We are finding opportunities everywhere in emerging markets”

The stage is finally set for a much-anticipated rally in emerging markets to get underway. We hear from a range of experts on the opportunities this rally could create.

20 Feb 2021

Fund Watch

Can the JETS ETF benefit if airline stocks embrace sustainability?

It has been a slow return to the green for the US Global JETS ETF’s share price, but can airline stocks adapt to the eco-revolution?

19 Feb 2021

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more