  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV Why millennials are leading the way in ETF investing

06 May 2021, 19:20GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

 

David Botset, senior vice president, head of equity and fixed income product and strategy at Charles Schwab Investment Management, joined Debbie Fuhr and Dan Barnes this week on ETF TV. As well as discussing the prominence of dividend ETFs, particularly in retirement planning, David shares the findings of some of Charles Schwab’s most recent surveys concerning ETFs.

One survey of both ETF and non-ETF users yielded three key results relating to demand, generational uptake and usage. The survey suggested that demand was likely to remain strong, with millennials leading the way in ETF usage and Gen Xers not too far behind. Across the board, respondents mostly suggested their interest in and usage of ETFs is driven by a desire to diversify their portfolios.

 

To hear more from David, and for a more detailed breakdown of this week’s exchange-traded listings, watch the full episode below.

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

What Are The Top Robotic ETFs To Watch?
  • Updates
  • robotics

What Are The Top Robotic ETFs To Watch?

Robotics are the future and we present you with the diversity of three ETFs you could add to your portfolio for long-term growth.

06 May 2021

  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What can investors expect from Square’s Q1 earnings?
  • Columnist

Mish Schneider

What has happened to tech?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Jump starting Nikola’s share price

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Jump starting Nikola’s share price
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Jump starting Nikola’s share price

Nikola’s share price has been on a rollercoaster ride since its debut last summer. Will its investment in hydrogen fuel cell technology help it win the electric vehicle race?

06 May 2021

Plug Power’s share price gains help to fuel growth in hydrogen stocks
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation
  • solar

Plug Power’s share price gains help to fuel growth in hydrogen stocks

With the increasing global focus on combating climate change, and clean hydrogen a sector growing in prominence, we look at the growth and prospects of five hydrogen stocks.

06 May 2021

Is UMC’s share price a standout in the semiconductor investment theme?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • robotics
  • saas

Is UMC’s share price a standout in the semiconductor investment theme?

United Microelectronics Corp’s (UMC) share price has wobbled after Q1 revenues missed expectations. With the global chip shortage ongoing, is now a buying opportunity?

04 May 2021

Commodities rally on a rebounding US manufacturing sector
FrankHolmes
  • Industry Spotlight

Frank Holmes

Commodities rally on a rebounding US manufacturing sector

Positive growth in the US manufacturing sector has coincided with a rally in commodity prices.

04 May 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar