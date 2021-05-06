E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

David Botset, senior vice president, head of equity and fixed income product and strategy at Charles Schwab Investment Management, joined Debbie Fuhr and Dan Barnes this week on ETF TV. As well as discussing the prominence of dividend ETFs, particularly in retirement planning, David shares the findings of some of Charles Schwab’s most recent surveys concerning ETFs.

One survey of both ETF and non-ETF users yielded three key results relating to demand, generational uptake and usage. The survey suggested that demand was likely to remain strong, with millennials leading the way in ETF usage and Gen Xers not too far behind. Across the board, respondents mostly suggested their interest in and usage of ETFs is driven by a desire to diversify their portfolios.

To hear more from David, and for a more detailed breakdown of this week’s exchange-traded listings, watch the full episode below.