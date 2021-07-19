E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Debbie Fuhr is speaking with Bryon Lake, managing director and head of Americas ETF client at JPMorgan Asset Management to discuss new ActiveBuilder ETFs as global ETFs assets reach US$9.35 trillion.

Lake shares the two new active-builder ETFs recently listed and the type of investors that he envisions taking advantage of them. He then shares his insights into the trends he’s seeing in Latin America.

Finally, he delves into the outlook for the rest of 2021 and which assets have displayed strong growth so far.

To find out more about these two new ETFs and what the future holds for the market in Latin America, watch the full interview below.