For this week’s episode of ETF TV, hosts Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr speak to Michael John Lytle, CEO, Tabula Investment Management discusses how and why investors are using fixed income ETFs today.

In this interview, we start by hearing why it could be a good time to start investing in fixed income ETFs and what type of investors are using them, plus how they’re using them in their portfolios.

Lytle then shares about high yield bonds in Asia and his perspective on the credit markets in Asia after his recent Asia ETF listing. We then find out what is needed to harness value in this particular space.

Lytle is then quizzed about his thoughts on ESG and how this relates to fixed income ETFs as well as government bonds. He breaks both of these down into the different global regions and how this differs.

Finally, we get his thoughts on the state of the ETF industry today and his outlook for 2022, followed by Deborah wrapping up the interview with the latest industry news.

To find out more about fixed income ETFs, watch the full interview below.