  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean energy
  • solar

Which Is A Better Watch: Plug Power Or Bloom Energy?

20 Jul 2021, 20:35GMT

View more

  • clean energy
  • solar

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are competitors in the hydrogen fuel cell business. But with each focused on growing in different niches, we wondered which was the better investment right now?

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

 

Plug Power: Bull vs Bear arguments

Plug Power created the world’s first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. Thus the company has deployed more fuel cell systems for e-mobility than any of its other competitors. It provides fuel cell systems for some big names such as AmazonWalmartNike, and Home Depot.

Plug Power diving into the world of busses and is partnering with BAE systems, collaborating to provide ‘heavy-duty transit bus OEMs’ with zero-emission powertrain systems. Plug Power has also recently signed an agreement with the French auto dealer ‘Groupe Renault’ with whom they will help build a fleet of hydrogen-powered delivery vans and busses.

Furthermore, the company recently announced where its next three hydrogen plants will be based: Georgia, Pennsylvania, and New York. The working plan is to have the first two of these operational by the end of 2022, joining the current existing Tennessee plant in a new green hydrogen network.

In the most recent quarter, Plug brought in just under $72 million in net revenue. Whilst this did not hit targets, it is still up 76% year-over-year (YoY). Unfortunately, net loss per share came in at $0.12, seeing no change from the same period a year before. This is a recurring theme as the company is notoriously unprofitable, turning out a quarterly profit just once in the last decade. Additionally, having ended the last year with $780 million in debt, the company is particularly vulnerable.

The company also faces heightened competition from FuelCell EnergyBallard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy

 

Bloom Energy: Bull vs Bear arguments

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is also a hydrogen fuel cell company. But Bloom produces component parts for clean energy generation in major businesses Its many customers include Yahoo, IBMTargetWalmart, and Morgan Stanley. Indeed, its customers are so varied and diversified that it is guaranteed to bring in revenue during periods of market uncertainty.

Bloom became a popular choice amongst alternative energy investors as the company’s share price soared 280% in 2020 from just under $8 to around $30 in 2020. Currently, it is just over $20, which is up 23% YoY. 

Bloom Energy also entered into a financial partnership with NextEra one year ago, whereby NextEra bought a six-megawatt fuel project from them. In addition, the company has collaborated with SK Engineering and helped to build two clean energy facilities in South Korea, both of which are powered by Hydrogen fuel cells. This shows that the company can continue to attract clients and investments from around the world. 

In its most recent quarter, the company made a loss of $0.07 per share. This is an impressive improvement YoY as Q1 in 2020 saw a loss of $0.34 per share. Revenue came in at $194 million for the quarter, up 23% YoY. Bloom Energy has stated that it is on track to change into a company that produces upwards of $1 billion in revenue per year.

Bloom has managed to continuously increase its top-line, however, it is only in this recent quarter that the bottom line is seeing real marked improvements. Bloom has generated a loss each year as it is forced to spend heavily on research and development. Although this will eventually reduce the overall cost of its systems, it could be a long-drawn-out process before real profits are seen. 

 

So, which stock is a better watch right now? 

Both of these companies are worthwhile investments, although they are not suitable for risk-averse investors. Both of them have technology that is still in the early stages of wider acceptance meaning costs are going to remain high, preventing bottom-lines from improving. This will be frustrating for many investors and as such the share prices of both could experience volatility in the future. 

However, of the two, Plug Power is more on track to make waves in the alternative energy market, particularly as it moves towards expanding in the bus industry. Plug Power could be the better watch right now. 

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Antitrust probe fails to halt Alphabet share price gains
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Antitrust probe fails to halt Alphabet share price gains

Despite Alphabet facing a fifth antitrust investigation, the wider tech sector is among the best performers on Opto’s ETF theme screener.

20 Jul 2021
  • Updates
  • china-tech

What’s in store for the Tencent share price following approval of its Sogou deal?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is the Apple share price about to breakout?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will investors watch the Netflix share price rise?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

3 Stocks To Play The Green Boom
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • solar

3 Stocks To Play The Green Boom

The green energy sector has what it takes to become a profitable investment opportunity for investors, so what green stocks should you watch?

19 Jul 2021
Charlie Munger loves Zoom’s share price, but should other investors?
  • Stock Deconstruction
  • disruptive-innovation

Charlie Munger loves Zoom’s share price, but should other investors?

Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger has come out in support of Zoom, even if Warren Buffett seems unconvinced.

06 Jul 2021
Will Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook’s share prices benefit from renewable energy?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation
  • solar

Will Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook’s share prices benefit from renewable energy?

Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook are becoming leaders in renewable energy investments. Will a clean energy focus benefit each company’s share price?

01 Jul 2021
Which Stock Is A Better Watch: Pacific Biosciences Or Illumina?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing

Which Stock Is A Better Watch: Pacific Biosciences Or Illumina?

After a failed merger between these two companies and an expanding genome sequencing market, which stock is a better buy?

30 Jun 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar