  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive innovation

When Is SoFi Going Public?

19 May 2021, 20:15GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

Neobanking encompasses online banking without a physical footprint and covers everything a traditional bank would offer and more. Social Finance, Inc. or SoFi, is a neobank that was founded in 2011 by four Stanford graduates looking to offer more affordable student loans. Fast forward to today and you’ll find SoFi covers a broad spectrum of services including mortgages, auto loans, a cashback credit card, insurance products, and an investment platform that allows for trading equities, ETFs, and even cryptocurrency all from the convenience of a web browser or mobile device. 

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

In April of last year, SoFi acquired Galileo, a leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider responsible for offering banking APIs to FinTech organizations, for $1.2 billion. Additionally, this year, the company will acquire Golden Pacific Bancorp, for roughly $22 million, to obtain a national bank charter. This will allow SoFi to circumvent external underwriters and make loans that use the company’s member deposits, thereby raising its margins. 

 

When Can I Buy SoFi Stock?

Although this has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to complete its merger with Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V (NYSE: IPOE) on May 28 with the ticker symbol SOFI on the New York Stock Exchange. 

Trading is to commence on June 1, but since this is a SPAC, you can purchase shares of IPOE now, which will convert to SOFI once the merger is complete. Valued at $8.65 billion, the unicorn company will have a $21 billion market cap with 865 million outstanding shares; the price per share will fall in the $25-$30 range. 

 

SoFi’s Financials

According to its S-1, SoFi expects to record adjusted EBITDA of $27 million this year and is expected to grow that number to $1.18 billion by 2025. Moreover, it expects to earn $1 billion in net revenue this year, up 60% year-over-year (YoY), and projects that number to climb to $3.7 billion by 2025. The company had 1.85 million members as of Q4 2020, up 90% YoY and that number will continue to grow as SoFi continues to offer lower-cost banking services due to its low overhead costs. It’s on track to exceed 3 million members by the end of the year.

In February 2018, Anthony Noto, former COO of Twitter and CFO of the NFL, became CEO of SoFi. His ties with the NFL helped him secure a twenty-year naming deal for the Los Angeles football compound, naming it SoFi Stadium, further expanding the company’s brand. It was under his leadership that the company acquired Galileo, dubbed by many as the AWS of FinTech and the leading BaaS provider on the market.

 

SoFi’s Growth Potential

The overall North American digital banking market is projected to reach $721 billion in value by 2027. Further, loan volumes are projected to continue rising for the company at a 25% compound annual rate to over $42 billion in 2025. With most Americans using two or more banks, SoFi has a powerful niche as an all-in-one service. This moat provides SoFi with low customer acquisition costs and opportunities to cross-sell its products, thereby increasing customer lifetime value. 

SoFi’s outlook, although very positive, comes with caveats as well. There’s already plenty of competition in the FinTech space from the likes of companies like LendingTreeUpstart, and Avant, but the real trouble can come from traditional banks like JPMorgan Chase or Citigroup, who have the financial wherewithal to start or enhance their digital offerings. When it comes to money, people probably feel safer with bigger, more established banks. Moreover, the company’s quality can suffer as it stretches itself too thin by offering such a broad range of products.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Is Palo Alto’s share price secure ahead of earnings?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Is Palo Alto’s share price secure ahead of earnings?

Cybersecurity stocks are under the spotlight again. What should technology investors interested in Palo Alto Networks’ share price expect ahead of its earnings report this week?

19 May 2021

  • Columnist

Mish Schneider

Where’s the fun in the market?
  • Updates
  • blockchain

Is Riot Blockchain a watch?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Collaborative Fund

Putting your own strategy into practice

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Putting your own strategy into practice
CollaborativeFund
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Collaborative Fund

Putting your own strategy into practice

It’s easy to fall into the trap of assuming all investors are the same, but with so many different ways to invest, it’s important not to get distracted from your own approach.

18 May 2021

This Week in Crypto: Ethereum falls after new high; Argo and DMG join climate accord; China gets tough amid Zhao Dong trial
  • Industry Spotlight
  • blockchain

This Week in Crypto: Ethereum falls after new high; Argo and DMG join climate accord; China gets tough amid Zhao Dong trial

Ethereum’s value surpassed $500bn before Elon Musk brought crypto miners’ environmental impact into renewed focus, Argo and DMG join the crypto climate accord, and a high-profile crypto trial begins in China...

17 May 2021

The trust issues facing social media giants
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Hedgeye

The trust issues facing social media giants

A recent poll has revealed some interesting figures about how much trust consumers have in social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

17 May 2021

5 UK small cap stocks for investors to watch
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

5 UK small cap stocks for investors to watch

With the FTSE SmallCap index outperforming the FTSE 350 over the last year, we take a look at three of its biggest stocks by market cap – Halfords, Clipper Logistics and Equiniti.

13 May 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar