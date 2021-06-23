ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Renato Eid Tucci, portfolio manager of Itaú Asset Management in Sao Paulo, Brazil, talks to Deborah Fuhr about the launch of two new ETFs listed on the B3 exchange. He talks us through the logic of needing portfolio diversification in the market and the benefits of thematic investment.

We hear about the first product launched especially for millennials, and how it has been tailored to suit this demographic through its chosen stocks. The second is directed to those companies related with genomic R&D business. Tucci then delves into the types of investors these products are developed for and how he thinks they will be used in the market.

We are then offered insights into how the investment market has changed in Brazil, as well as his outlook for the remainder of this year.

To find out more about these new ETFs and insight into the investment landscape in Brazil, watch the full interview below.