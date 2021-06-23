  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV What’s driving ETF demand in Brazil?

23 Jun 2021, 23:25GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Renato Eid Tucci, portfolio manager of Itaú Asset Management in Sao Paulo, Brazil, talks to Deborah Fuhr about the launch of two new ETFs listed on the B3 exchange. He talks us through the logic of needing portfolio diversification in the market and the benefits of thematic investment.

We hear about the first product launched especially for millennials, and how it has been tailored to suit this demographic through its chosen stocks. The second is directed to those companies related with genomic R&D business. Tucci then delves into the types of investors these products are developed for and how he thinks they will be used in the market.

We are then offered insights into how the investment market has changed in Brazil, as well as his outlook for the remainder of this year.

To find out more about these new ETFs and insight into the investment landscape in Brazil, watch the full interview below.

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Can Nike’s share price just do it?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Nike’s share price just do it?

The iconic sneaker brand had a sterling pandemic performance, but is now flagging – so can the Nike share price last the distance?

23 Jun 2021

  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Should Investors Be Watching Any Dip In Tesla's Share Price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is the Nvidia share price on track for success?
  • Profile
  • disruptive-innovation

Julian Klymochko Q&A: Arbiter of investment

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

EV stock gains fuel growth in Global X Lithium ETF
  • Fund Watch
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

EV stock gains fuel growth in Global X Lithium ETF

The Global X Lithium ETF has benefited from the rising prices of electric vehicle stocks, such as Tesla and BYD, as the battery technology theme heats up.

22 Jun 2021

What’s could the future hold for lithium miners and battery producers?
Global X
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Global X

What’s could the future hold for lithium miners and battery producers?

The transition to electric vehicles hinges on lithium miners and battery producers.

18 Jun 2021

How can disruption bring about positive change?
Global X
  • Market Outlook
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation
  • solar

Global X

How can disruption bring about positive change?

Clean water, cleantech and renewable energy production all present opportunities for longer-term investments

17 Jun 2021

A $1trn dollar ETF market?
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

A $1trn dollar ETF market?

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar