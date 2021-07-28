E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, hosts Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr discuss the trends in Active, ESG, thematic ETFs during the first half of 2021 based on ETFGI’s research.

Fuhr shares the various ETFs which were recently listed across Asia, the US and Canada, before delving into the highlights of ETFGI’s research from the first half of 2021.

We find out the vast growth of the ETF industry and the record number of dollars invested as well as the annual growth rate. Fuhr breaks down the various markets, like the US, Japan and Canada, and how investing in ETFs differs.

Fuhr highlights what trends they have uncovered in the ETF industry, such as ESG, thematics and crypto, and the net flows of each of these. Finally, we hear about fees and her prediction of a trillion dollars being invested in the ETF industry.

To find out more about the trends in the ETF industry, watch the full interview below.