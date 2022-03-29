  • Updates
  • electric vehicles

Tesla shares pop 5% following stock split plans

29 Mar 2022, 21:15GMT

View more

  • electric vehicles

In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tesla [TSLA] revealed plans for an impending stock split. The company will ask shareholders to approve an increase in the number of shares outstanding, paving the way for its second stock split in two years.

Tesla is currently up over 5% in premarket trading as a result. Let’s get into some of the details.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

Has Tesla announced a stock split?

Short answer, not exactly. As a public company, Tesla first needs the permission of its existing shareholders to follow through with any kind of stock split. The SEC filing from today shows that Tesla plans to ask its shareholders to authorise an increase in the number of shares it has outstanding to facilitate the split.

In order for Tesla to enact a 2-for-1 split, it would need to increase the number of shares outstanding by over a billion. Any larger split, such as another 5-for-1 as we saw the company do in August 2020, would require a much larger increase in that number.

What does this mean for Tesla investors?

Fundamentally, nothing. Tesla is effectively splitting itself into smaller segments. For every share you own, you’ll receive more depending on the weighting of the stock split. A 2-for-1 split would see you gain one extra share for every one you already own. A 20-for-1 split, which Amazon announced earlier this month, would see you own 20 shares for every one you already possessed.

Stock splits do have some other effects, however. Typically, they indicate a bullish sentiment from the company and will often be accompanied by a short-term boost. Tesla’s stock soared by a whopping 78% between its previous stock split announcement last year and the day of the actual split. It must be noted though, that the firm also experienced a subsequent 33% drop the following week.

With Tesla stock currently down over 15% year-to-date, this could prove to be the catalyst for renewed growth amid a relatively uncertain market. Interestingly, the reason behind this proposed split is to allow Tesla to pay a dividend to its shareholders.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 stock picks, as well as providing free analysis, multiple podcasts, customised market updates straight to your phone, and much more. Sign up for free today

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will the Lloyds share price benefit from new chief's diversification strategy?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will the Lloyds share price benefit from new chief's diversification strategy?

Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn has outlined a strategy to diversify the bank’s revenue stream – but will the wider UK economy prove a drag.

29 Mar 2022
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is there still hope for fintech stock investors?
  • Fund Watch
  • clean-energy

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF rises on energy shift to renewables
  • Earnings

Lululemon share price jumps on expansion into footwear

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will the Lloyds share price benefit from new chief's diversification strategy?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will the Lloyds share price benefit from new chief's diversification strategy?

Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn has outlined a strategy to diversify the bank’s revenue stream – but will the wider UK economy prove a drag.

29 Mar 2022
Is there still hope for fintech stock investors?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is there still hope for fintech stock investors?

Fintech stocks have suffered hugely since the turn of the year. But is this steep drop in value warranted? Where is the industry going?

29 Mar 2022
Lululemon share price jumps on expansion into footwear
  • Earnings

Lululemon share price jumps on expansion into footwear

Lululemon shares have slumped since the start of the year, but another earnings beat could provide a boost when it announces fourth quarter figures this week.

28 Mar 2022
How will the BioNTech share price react to Covid vaccine dependence after Q4 results?
  • Earnings
  • genome-editing

How will the BioNTech share price react to Covid vaccine dependence after Q4 results?

Covid vaccine revenue is likely to boost BioNTech’s fourth-quarter figures, but the company is also diversifying into other therapeutic areas such as cancer treatment.

28 Mar 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar