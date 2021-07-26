  • Profile
  • disruptive innovation

Take 5 with Lyn Alden

26 Jul 2021, 20:35GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

Lyn Alden has a unique investment approach. She focuses on long-term fundamental equity investing, but takes a contrarian stance to finding quality, undervalued stocks.

Alden’s background in engineering and finance, and how she applies that methodical thought process to her investment approach, is what gives the investor her edge. 

 

1: What is the top mistake that investors make?

Buying and selling emotionally.

 

2: Who or where do you go to for investment or economic insights?

I have a wide network of information sources. Years ago, it used to be that having information was the advantage. Whereas now, there’s so much information that we need to synthesise it.

I have a select group of specialists that I listen to, but it depends on what your overall goals are. If you’re a generalist investor, you want to find specialists in different fields.

“By picking people who are experts in their fields and using them as filters, you can extend your reach in terms of things you could pay attention to without trying to be an expert in everything. That’s how I’ve approached it”

 

By picking people who are experts in their fields and using them as filters, you can extend your reach in terms of things you could pay attention to without trying to be an expert in everything. That’s how I’ve approached it.

 

3: What’s the most memorable moment from your career so far?

The launching of my flagship research service, just because it did so well. It did better than I thought it would and so I was happy to see that people found it valuable.

 

4: What top tip would you give to your younger self?

I would say to be flexible. If I could go back, I would have been a little bit more flexible with some of those fast-growing companies to see the forest through the trees.

 

5: If you were to narrow it down to one thing, what do you think your biggest source of alpha is?

A long-term view. The market is so short-term focused because many of its participants are getting judged on a monthly or quarterly basis. If you had the luxury to say, “I have no idea what’s going to happen to this investment in the next six months, but I have a high conviction that it’s going to outperform over the next three to five years” — that’s where I think one of the past few places of alpha is. The algorithms have taken out so much short-term alpha that the longer-term focus is really where there’s still some edge to be had. The second one would be diversification.

“If you can combine an equity focus with a multi-jurisdictional approach, that’s where you can still find something that clearly has a better risk-reward potential, simply because it’s not on a lot of peoples’ radars”

 

If you can combine an equity focus with a multi-jurisdictional approach, that’s where you can still find something that clearly has a better risk-reward potential, simply because it’s not on a lot of peoples’ radars.

 

This article was originally published in our Opto Magazine. You can purchase your copy via our Opto Shop.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

2 Vaccine Stocks To Watch Right Now
  • Industry Spotlight
  • genome-editing

2 Vaccine Stocks To Watch Right Now

The Delta variant has put a dampener on the global economic recovery, but this might be your chance to bet big on these 2 vaccine stocks.

26 Jul 2021
  • Fund Watch
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

Why has Ark unloaded its China tech holdings?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • china-tech

Has China’s big tech crackdown depressed valuations?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Can bumper earnings revive the Tesla share price?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

2 Vaccine Stocks To Watch Right Now
  • Industry Spotlight
  • genome-editing

2 Vaccine Stocks To Watch Right Now

The Delta variant has put a dampener on the global economic recovery, but this might be your chance to bet big on these 2 vaccine stocks.

26 Jul 2021
Has China’s big tech crackdown depressed valuations?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • china-tech

Has China’s big tech crackdown depressed valuations?

China’s recent antitrust efforts to regulate its technology companies have burdened valuations compared with their US counterparts.

23 Jul 2021
The power of plant-based food and drink
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

The power of plant-based food and drink

Investors are feeding the meat alternative thematic trend as companies look to innovate products for a changing global diet.

23 Jul 2021
Ford And Lyft Are Making Autonomous Driving A Reality
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles

Ford And Lyft Are Making Autonomous Driving A Reality

For decades it has been mostly subject to the realm of science fiction, but Ford and Lyft are making self-driving cars a mainstream reality.

23 Jul 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar