PL Stock Earnings Review: Defence Momentum Drives Planet Labs to Q1 Beat

Space-related stocks have soared off the back of the SpaceX IPO, as CMC Aureon detailed earlier this week.

One such stock is Planet Labs [PL], which is up 55.78% in the year to date and nearly 426.93% in the 12 months to 10 June.

PL stock chart by TradingView

In this analysis we will sketch the firm’s trajectory to date – as well as its influence on SpaceX – then crunch the numbers from its latest earnings report, which dropped on 4 June.

Redefining space

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists, Planet Labs set out to challenge the traditional economics of Earth observation. Rather than relying on a handful of large, expensive satellites, the company pioneered the use of low-cost cubesats, known as “Doves”, deployed in large numbers, enabling it to capture images of the entire Earth’s landmass on a near-daily basis.

Planet went public in December 2021 through a SPAC merger that valued the business at roughly $2.8bn. At the time, annual revenue stood at approximately $113m. While investor enthusiasm for space stocks faded in the years that followed, Planet steadily expanded its subscription-based business model and increased recurring revenue.

More recently, the company’s trajectory has accelerated. Fiscal 2026 revenue reached a record $308m, up 26% year-on-year, while backlog surpassed $900m. The business has also moved towards profitability, supported by growing defence demand, sovereign satellite contracts and a strategic shift towards artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) geospatial intelligence.

Increasingly, Planet is evolving from a satellite imagery provider into a broader Earth-data and analytics platform, positioning itself at the intersection of space infrastructure, AI and national security.

Did SpaceX follow in Planet’s footsteps?

Arguably, yes. Planet pioneered several elements of the “New Space” playbook before SpaceX fully popularised it.

Like SpaceX, Planet challenged the aerospace industry’s assumption that bigger, more expensive hardware was inherently better. Instead of deploying a handful of billion-dollar satellites, Planet built large constellations of cheap, rapidly manufactured cubesats, applying Silicon Valley software principles to space hardware.

Planet also embraced the idea that the real value lies not in the hardware itself, but in the recurring service built on top of it. Its subscription model for Earth-imagery data anticipated Starlink’s subscription-based approach to satellite broadband. Both companies shifted the conversation from selling space technology to selling continuously updated data services.

More broadly, Planet was among the first companies to demonstrate that space could operate on technology-industry economics: rapid iteration, commercial off-the-shelf components, frequent launches and continuous product upgrades. Those principles later became central to SpaceX’s approach, particularly in the development of Starlink’s massive satellite constellation.

In that sense, Planet did for satellites what SpaceX later did for launch: it helped prove that space infrastructure could be built faster, cheaper and at far greater scale than the traditional aerospace sector believed possible.

Q1 revenue beat

Planet reported a sharp acceleration in both growth and operational momentum in Q1 2027, underpinned by rising demand for its “mission-critical” Earth intelligence data in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

Revenue rose 42% y/y to a record $94.2m, marking one of the company’s strongest growth rates to date. Recurring revenue remained dominant, with 99% of annual contract value tied to subscriptions, reinforcing the predictability of the model. Gross margin held broadly stable at 54% (56% on a non-GAAP basis), while adjusted EBITDA improved to a near-breakeven loss of $1.0m, compared with a $1.2m profit in the year-ago quarter.

The top-line strength was matched by a significant expansion in visibility. Backlog climbed 72% y/y to more than $906m, giving the company a multi-year revenue foundation, indicative of sustained enterprise and government demand. Operating cash flow turned positive at $15.4m, although free cash flow remained slightly negative at $2.5m.

Financially, the quarter was also marked by balance sheet strengthening. Planet completed the redemption of its public warrants, generating roughly $108m in proceeds, and ended the period with about $731m in cash and short-term investments, providing what management described as a “fortress” liquidity position to fund continued investment.

Strategically, the standout driver remained defence and intelligence. The segment was supported by a series of contract wins, including a $21.9m extension with the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and a $7.5m US Navy renewal focused on maritime and vessel monitoring. Management also highlighted an eight-figure international defence contract and the rapid deployment of Sweden’s first sovereign reconnaissance satellite just four months after signing, framing both as evidence of Planet’s ability to deliver sovereign-grade capability at speed.

Overall, management positioned the quarter as validation of a dual-track strategy: scaling a high-recurring Earth data platform while increasingly anchoring growth in defence-grade, AI-enabled geospatial intelligence.

Looking ahead

Planet guided to continued expansion into fiscal Q2 2027, with revenue expected in the range of $102m to $107m. Management also sees non-GAAP gross margins moderating slightly to between 52% and 55%, while adjusted EBITDA is forecast to land around breakeven to a $5m profit. Capital expenditure is expected to remain elevated at $21m to $27m as the company continues investing in its satellite constellation and data infrastructure.

For the full fiscal year 2027, Planet is guiding revenue of $425m to $441m. Gross margins are expected to remain broadly stable at 52% to 54%, while adjusted EBITDA is projected to range from break-even to a $10m profit, pointing towards a continued, but still early, path to durable profitability.

Capex for the year is forecast at $80m to $95m, reflecting ongoing investment in both satellite deployment and ground systems as Planet scales its Earth observation network and expands its defence and commercial analytics offerings.

Conclusion: The investment case for PL stock

The SpaceX IPO could materially reshape sentiment towards listed space names like Planet Labs. A successful listing – particularly if it assigns a high valuation to Starlink’s satellite broadband business – would likely act as a sector-wide re-rating catalyst, increasing investor appetite for commercial space infrastructure. However, it could also introduce a powerful peer comparison, highlighting Planet’s smaller scale and lower growth profile relative to SpaceX’s vertically integrated model.

The bull case for PL stock revolves around sustained defence demand, expanding AI-driven geospatial services and improving cash flow visibility as Planet scales its subscription base. The bear case focuses on intensifying competition and a SpaceX-led re-rating that highlights slower growth and limits multiple expansion, despite operational progress.

Analysts are divided on the stock. Of the 11 opinions collated by Yahoo Finance, one is a ‘strong buy’, six a ‘buy’, three a ‘hold’ and one an ‘underperform’. The prudent thing may be to wait for the dust to settle on the SpaceX IPO and reassess.

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