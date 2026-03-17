Nvidia: Road to $1trn

Speaking at the chip giant’s [NVDA] flagship GTC event in Silicon Valley, CEO Jensen Huang predicted the firm will log a staggering $1trn in chip revenue by 2027. However, the prediction is well above Wall Street projections, the Financial Times reported, suggesting Nvidia is convinced artificial intelligence (AI) demand will continue to grow. Huang also announced a partnership with OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger to launch NemoClaw, combining autonomous AI agents with enterprise-grade security.

Alibaba Moves into AI Agents

Partly inspired by the recent surge in open-source tools like OpenClaw, Alibaba Group [BABA] has exapanded into China’s rapidly expanding AI agent market with the launch of Wukong, an enterprise AI platform designed to automate workflows using coordinated AI agents. Available via invite-only beta, it handles tasks like document editing and research in a unified interface. Wukong is accessible through Alibaba’s DingTalk platform and is expected to integrate with tools like Microsoft [MSFT] Teams and Tencent [TCEHY] WeChat.

Google’s Cooling Solutions

Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google is in talks with Chinese firms including Envicool [002837:SZ] to secure liquid cooling equipment for AI data centers, Reuters reported, after a recent visit by one of the tech giant’s procurement teams to China. Such systems are critical as high-density AI workloads generate more heat than traditional air cooling can handle, and the shortage of parts for such systems could give rise to infrastructure bottlenecks as hyperscalers accelerate AI deployment.

Are These eVTOL Stocks Overvalued?

Fleets of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will soon start taking to the skies above US cities. On March 9, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation announced that eight projects had been approved under the flying taxi pilot program. The projects, which span 26 states, involve eVTOL makers Archer Aviation [ACHR], Joby Aviation [JOBY] and Beta Technologies [BETA]. OPTO unpacks the investment case for each stock.

Big Tech’s Carbon Credit Habit

The purchase of credits for permanent carbon removal has soared since 2022, with big tech firms using the practice to meet net-zero emissions commitments despite the higher carbon footprint of AI development. Alphabet, Amazon [AMZN], Meta [META] and Microsoft have increased their purchases from 14,200 credits in 2022 to 68.4 million in 2025, according to carbon credit management platform Ceezer. Given the limited renewable energy supply to support the AI buildout, achieving net zero without carbon removal is “impossible” for Big Tech, Ceezer CEO Magnus Drewelies told CNBC.

Tencent Music Notches Revenue Beat

In its Q4 2025 earnings released Tuesday, the Chinese music streaming giant [TME] recorded non-GAAP earnings per American depository share of $0.23, in line with estimates, but topped revenue expectations by $20m, recording 15.9% year-over-year growth to total quarterly revenue of $1.24bn. Online music services revenue grew 21.7%, while music subscriptions revenue and other music services revenue grew 13.2% and 40.8%, respectively.

After a 57% Surge, Is It Time to Buy Hims & Hers?

In the second week of March, shares of Hims & Hers Health [HIMS] surged more than 57% after drugmaker Novo Nordisk [NVO] dismissed its lawsuit against the telehealth company for selling copycat versions of its weight-loss pills. Despite investor interest in the ongoing weight loss saga, management was keen to point out that “the majority of our revenue and profitability is driven by offerings outside of weight loss,” with new product lines planned for preventive care, sleep, recovery and performance. OPTO outlines HIMS’ potential prospects as it targets verticalized healthcare.