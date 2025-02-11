No Thanks, Elon

This was OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s response to a $97.4bn takeover offer made by a consortium of investors led by Elon Musk. Altman added: “but we will buy twitter for $9.74bn if you want”. However, Altman’s negative does not necessarily mean that the offer is dead, the BBC clarified, as the OpenAI board could approve the deal — particularly if the amount is increased. When consulted on Tuesday, Grok, Musk’s own artificial intelligence bot, observed that OpenAI “is currently valued at around $340bn”.

Chip Stock Predicts 15–20% Revenue Growth

Lattice Semiconductor [LSCC] reported Q4 2024 revenue of $117.4m, down 8% sequentially and 31% year-on-year due to inventory normalization and macro headwinds. CEO Ford Tamer highlighted record design wins and double-digit growth from new products, Seeking Alpha reported. Q1 2025 revenue is projected at $115m–125m. A “U-shaped recovery” is expected in 2025, with long-term growth of 15–20% by 2026.

CATL Reboot Pushes Down Lithium

Asian lithium stocks fell as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) [300750:SZ] and Jiangsu Lopal [603906:SS] restarted a refinery after a five-month halt, Bloomberg reported, pressuring an oversupplied market. Lithium prices remain weak, down some 90% from 2022 highs, despite global production cuts. Jiangsu Lopal dropped 3.6% in Hong Kong, while CATL, Tianqi Lithium [002466:SZ] and Ganfeng Lithium [GNENF] declined. Analysts warn the move could weigh on lithium prices further.

Are Gaming Stocks a ‘Buy’ in 2025?

Following a couple of fallow years after the “artificial and temporary spike in demand” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the gaming industry looks set to return to growth in 2025. The launches of Nintendo’s [NTDOY] Switch 2 hardware and Take-Two [TTWO] publisher Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI are expected to drive the market. OPTO explores the investment case for NTDOY, TTWO and Electronic Arts [EA] as the sector prepares for a busy year.

Oil Major Won’t Go Green After All

BP [BP] plans a “fundamental reset” after 2024 profits fell to $8.9bn from $13.8bn in 2023, hit by lower oil, gas and refining margins. The company is expected to scale back renewables and boost fossil fuel output, according to the BBC, following Shell [SHEL] and Equinor [EQNR]. BP is likely to scrap its 50GW renewables target on February 26, after freezing wind projects and placing the majority of its offshore wind assets in a joint venture last year.

Intel Climbs on Positive Reviews

Intel [INTC] shares rose 3%, outperforming the market, as reviewers including PCWorld and TomsHardware praised its Core Ultra 9 275HX processor for performance and battery life. Notebook Check called it the fastest chip on the market, surpassing Advanced Micro Device’s [AMD] Ryzen 9 7945HX3D in PassMark tests, Seeking Alpha outlined. Intel’s strong Q4 results reflected its 2024 restructuring, though analysts remain cautious on guidance.

Biopharma FY Revenue Beat

Vertex [VRTX] reported Q4 2024 revenue of $2.91bn, up 16% year-over-year, driven by cystic fibrosis products and Casgevy, its sickle cell gene therapy treatment. Full-year revenue hit $11.02bn, exceeding guidance. For 2025, Vertex projects $11.75bn–12bn in revenue, an 8% midpoint growth. Q4 EPS was $3.98, slightly below estimates, while revenue beat expectations. OPTO last week highlighted Vertex as one of three biopharma stocks worth watching in 2025.