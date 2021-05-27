  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Neil Howe on millennials, secular investing and The Fourth Turning

28 May 2021, 01:25GMT

Neil Howe, managing director of demography at Hedgeye, is a renowned authority and leading thinker on social change. He is the author of bestselling books, including The Fourth Turning, and his first book, Generations, was praised by former US vice president Al Gore as the most stimulating book on US history that he’d ever read.

Howe is a regular on USA Today, CNN and CBS, while throughout his career, he has worked as a consultant and advisor for organisations including Blackstone, the Concord Coalition, the Global Aging Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In this week’s episode of the Opto Sessions, Howe turns his expertise on generations to the question of cyclicality, and explains how this theory and its understanding can be applied to financial markets.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

“The idea that there’s cyclicality in great civic events, great wars and great cultural upheavals is not a new one,” Howe told Opto Sessions.

“What we do is tie it to a mechanism that explains it, which is generational ageing.”

He says that the timing of these long cycles is more or less governed by generational ageing. That, he says, is what really gives these cycles “determinant rhythm, rather than just being random”.

“The idea that there’s cyclicality in great civic events, great wars and great cultural upheavals is not a new one... What we do is tie it to a mechanism that explains it, which is generational ageing”

 

Howe goes on to explain how these generational theories and mechanisms apply to the key concepts explored in his book, The Fourth Turning, which Howe co-authored with the late William Strauss. His ideas provide a way for us to segment the world and understand our recent history as a society — and crucially, it also gives us a way to frame our current time period.

“It's been kind of a long human lifetime since the Great Depression and World War II, the New Deal and all of the incredible public sector innovations, the redefinition of citizenship, that really went on in the 1930s and early 1940s,” Howe explains.

“And here we are again, and I think everyone feels that we're entering something larger.”

 

To find out how Howe applies these generational theories to the markets, and what this means for investment strategies, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Which themes are driving sustainable technology?
RBC Wealth Management
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

RBC

Which themes are driving sustainable technology?

Technology that addresses the climate emergency and better facilitates the development of sustainable technology is broadly focused on five key themes.

28 May 2021

  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Global X

What will the long-term effects of the semiconductor shortage be?
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Will the SPAC race heat up following SEC clearance?
  • IPO Watch
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

What’s on new CEO Liang Rubo’s agenda ahead of the ByteDance IPO?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Matt Hougan

Episode #64

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • blockchain

OPTO Sessions

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan talks crypto, direct index investing and DeFi

On this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management, discusses investing in crypto and future use cases for the technology.

24 May 2021

Jon Maier

Episode #63

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Jon Maier on model portfolios, transitory inflation and gauging your risk profile

On this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X, provides his insight on building model portfolios, transitory inflation and how to assess your risk profile.

20 May 2021

James Davolos

Episode #62

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

James Davolos explores the inflation ETF, dollar debasement and predictive attributes

In this episode of Opto Sessions, James Davolos, portfolio manager at Horizon Kinetics, considers why investors should focus on inflation.

14 May 2021

Alan Brochstein

Episode #61

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • cannabis

OPTO Sessions

Alan Brochstein on investing in legal cannabis

Alan Brochstein, a leading analyst dedicated to the cannabis industry, explores the investment opportunities in the burgeoning legal and medical cannabis market.

07 May 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar