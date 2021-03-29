As director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com — a trading intelligence platform that uses proprietary tools, indicators and trading models to identify both the biggest macro events and emerging trends — Michele ‘Mish’ Schneider has her finger on the markets’ pulse.

This week, Schneider returns to the show to provide her expert analysis on the current state of play and expert opinion on how stagflation is affecting the markets, while also exploring the supercycle in commodities.

Listen to the interview:

Schneider told Opto Sessions that, unlike during the 1970s, what we’re seeing now is a supercycle starting in industrial metals, such as copper and steel.

“Then, of course, [there’s] the housing boom because we did not have any great construction of new housing in [the US] for the last decade,” Schneider told Opto Sessions.

“Now, all of a sudden, with a housing shortage, that boom started. Lumber has gone up and anything related to housing, which of course, would go back to those industrial metals,” she adds.

Schneider suggests that what is interesting is that the coronavirus pandemic has “created a new side” to consider.

“The fact that people are just starting to talk about the supply chain is interesting to me because we’ve been talking about it pretty much since a year ago, when it was obvious because of COVID-19 that we would have supply chain issues because of the fact that everything stopped.”

