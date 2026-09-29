Meta’s mini SaaSpocalypse

Top software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks dropped earlier this week after Meta [META] unveiled the Meta Enterprise Platform, a full technology stack that will bundle its Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API and Muse Code. Oracle [ORCL], for instance, shed 3%, ServiceNow [NOW] 5% and Salesforce [CRM] 4.5%, according to Seeking Alpha. Elsewhere, Meta’s poaching of the MongoDB [MDB] CEO to lead the platform caused MDB stock to plummet nearly 20%.

Can the AI-pocalypse be stopped?

OpenAI has shelved its GPT-6.1 Astra model after it “didn’t quite meet the bar” of the company’s safety standards, the BBC reported. The decision follows disclosures that OpenAI models accessed Australian government systems without authorisation in June. Meanwhile, in its IPO filing, Anthropic has warned about “existential risks to humanity” posed by its artificial intelligence (AI) models. These include the possibility that increasingly advanced models will manipulate and blackmail people.

The biggest share buyback in history

Nvidia [NVDA] has approved a record $150bn increase to its share buyback programme, taking total authorisation to $235bn to January 2028. The move comes as profits surge on booming AI infrastructure spending, with Goldman Sachs forecasting more than $1tn of investment this year. Nvidia shares have gained over 1,200% since ChatGPT launched, but are up around 20% in 2026.

What to expect from Jabil’s Q4 earnings

Jabil [JBL] heads into Q4 earnings today riding a wave of AI infrastructure demand, with AI-related revenue expected to grow 50% year-on-year to $13.6bn in fiscal 2026. Aureon weighs Jabil’s diversified customer base and India expansion plans against rivals Celestica [CLS] and Sanmina [SANM], even as memory shortages and customer concentration remain key risks.

mRNA patent lawsuits upheld by judge

A Delaware federal judge has rejected attempts by Pfizer [PFE], BioNTech [BNTX] and Moderna [MRNA] to dismiss patent lawsuits brought by Bayer [BAYRY] subsidiary Monsanto, Reuters reported. The case concerns a patent covering mRNA technology that Monsanto alleges was used in the companies’ Covid-19 vaccines. Judge William Bryson said the drugmakers had not shown the patent was invalid or not infringed.

Navitas pops on government contract

Navitas Semiconductor [NVTS] has been selected by the US government to develop next-generation 10kV silicon carbide power semiconductors under the Army’s ALATTIS programme. The project will focus on developing domestic manufacturing capabilities for ultra-high-voltage SiC devices. Navitas said the award will support development of 10kV SiC IGBTs. Its shares jumped more than 17% in extended trading, Seeking Alpha detailed.

Uranium stocks to watch amid the AI buildout

Energy-hungry AI data centres are driving a renaissance for the uranium industry, but the theme has been hit hard by a recent sell-off in high-beta AI and semiconductor stocks. Aureon looks at three US names – Oklo [OKLO], NuScale [SMR] and Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] – that are down between 19% and 47% year-to-date. Long-term tailwinds from US efforts to rebuild the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain could still drive growth, but concerns over the pace of the AI buildout cloud the near-term outlook.