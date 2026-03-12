KDK Stock Earnings Review: Kodiak AI Logs 37% Revenue Jump

Kodiak AI [KDK] is a US-based autonomous vehicle technology company focused on developing self-driving systems for long-haul trucking and industrial logistics.

As such, the stock sits at the intersection of driverless trucking and artificial intelligence (AI) in logistics, two areas that are garnering investor interest at present.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Kodiak builds AI software that enables trucks to operate without human drivers. Its core platform, the Kodiak Driver, combines AI with sensors including LiDAR, radar and cameras to perceive the environment and navigate highways safely.

The technology is designed to improve road safety and freight efficiency by reducing human error and allowing trucks to operate for longer hours. Kodiak deploys its system through a driver-as-a-service model, partnering with fleet operators or running autonomous deliveries for customers.

The company has already launched driverless operations in sectors such as energy logistics in West Texas and is working to scale autonomous long-haul freight networks across the US over the coming years.

Kodiak AI went public in September 2025. As of March 11, KDK stock is down more than 19% year to date, and up by less than 1% since its IPO.

Kodiak announced its Q4 and FY 2025 earnings on March 10. Let’s unpack the headlines and the numbers.

Milestones and Roadmap

“Our Q4 results exceeded our expectations across the board,” said CEO Don Burnette. “2025 was a transformational year for Kodiak as we executed on our operational milestones and technological roadmap.”

In the earnings call, Burnette highlighted the possibilities unlocked by the firm’s integration of AI and real-world logistics: “Physical AI is transforming how work gets done in the physical world, and self-driving is leading this transformation.”

During the final quarter of 2025 and into early 2026, Kodiak AI expanded its ecosystem through collaborations with major corporate partners including Bosch and Verizon [VZ], while also securing a new contract with the US Marine Corps. The company launched autonomous trucking operations between Dallas and El Paso, suggestive of growing market validation, deeper strategic partnerships and rising confidence in its ability to scale driverless freight.

Just over a year after delivering the first-ever driverless Class 8 trucks to a customer, Kodiak significantly accelerated deployment. Management had initially outlined plans to expand from two trucks to the mid-to-high teens by the end of 2025, but ultimately finished the year with 20 driverless trucks operating in customers’ fleets, representing 100% quarter-over-quarter growth and the largest customer-owned driverless trucking deployment globally.

Kodiak continues to differentiate itself through its asset-light driver-as-a-service model that generates multi-year recurring revenue while requiring less capital to scale. By the end of 2025, these driverless trucks had accumulated more than 10,700 revenue-generating hours without anyone inside the cab. Importantly, the vehicles operate safely without continuous remote monitoring, a capability viewed as critical to achieving attractive unit economics and large-scale deployment.

Overall, Kodiak’s autonomy platform had delivered more than 12,600 loads by the end of Q4 2025, marking an 87% increase compared with year-end 2024.

Looking forward, CEO Burnette underlined that “we remain focused on our long-haul driverless launch by the end of 2026.”

The Numbers

Kodiak AI reported Q4 2025 revenue of $1.1m, up 37% quarter-over-quarter, bringing full-year revenue to $3.8m. The company posted a Q4 net loss of $73.7m, contributing to a full-year net loss of $585.5m, and EPS missed expectations by a startling 162.5%.

Operating cash outflows for the quarter were $24.2m, while non-GAAP free cash flow was negative $34m, slightly better than guidance of negative $36m–38m. Kodiak also completed a $30m debt refinancing, which provided additional capital, lowered interest rates, extended maturity and enhanced financial flexibility. The company ended the quarter with $120.7m in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, including net proceeds from the refinancing.

“As we continue scaling truck deployments, driving cost efficiencies and reducing AV hardware costs, we are focused on achieving profitability and generating positive cash flow over time,” said Kodiak CFO Surajit Datta.

Head-to-Head: KDK vs AUR

Let’s see how Kodiak lines up relative to another comparable stock.

Aurora Innovation [AUR] is a US-based autonomous vehicle company founded in 2017 by industry veterans from Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google, Tesla [TSLA] and Uber [UBER]. The company develops self-driving technology for freight, logistics and passenger transport, with a focus on scalable, safety-oriented AI systems. Aurora operates through partnerships with large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and logistics providers, aiming to commercialize autonomous trucking and ride-hailing services.

Aurora has faced operational and financial volatility, including high cash burn, making cash runway and capital efficiency key metrics to monitor.

KDK AUR Market Cap $1.60bn $8.53bn P/S Ratio 93.81 2,680 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 234.29% 403.04% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 452.63% 1,195.87%

Source: Yahoo Finance

These firms both operate in autonomous trucking but differ in scale and strategy. Kodiak focuses on driver-as-a-service with customer-owned trucks, enabling recurring revenue and lower capital intensity. Aurora emphasizes broad AI applications across freight and passenger transport, leaning on strategic OEM partnerships. Investors may view Kodiak as more capital-efficient, while viewing Aurora as a diversified alternative.

Conclusion: The Investment Case for KDK Stock

Kodiak AI offers a compelling investment case based on recent operational and financial milestones. Q4 2025 revenue grew 37% quarter-over-quarter to $1.1m, while deployed driverless trucks doubled, surpassing 10,700 revenue-generating hours. The company ended the year with $120.7m in cash and securities, bolstered by a $30m debt refinancing that improved flexibility and reduced interest costs.

Kodiak’s asset-light driver-as-a-service model supports scalable, recurring revenue with lower capital requirements. Boasting the world’s largest customer-owned driverless fleet and accelerating adoption, KDK provides investors with exposure to autonomous trucking growth while benefiting from improving operational scale and unit economics.

On the bear side, KDK remains heavily unprofitable, with a full-year net loss of $585.5m and negative free cash flow of $116.5m, highlighting ongoing cash burn. Revenue is still minimal relative to costs, execution risks remain in scaling fleets safely, and regulatory or technology setbacks could delay commercialization.

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