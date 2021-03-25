  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Justin Onuekwusi’s multi-asset fund optimism

26 Mar 2021, 03:15GMT

As head of retail multi-asset management at Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Justin Onuekwusi plays a lead role in strategic allocation.

Legal & General Group is one of the world’s biggest and most successful insurers and asset managers, with over £1trn in assets under management. Onuekwusi leverages his cross-asset expertise to understand what it is that investors should want from their portfolios.

Onuekwusi developed his knowledge and understanding of managing portfolios during previous roles at Aon, Merrill Lynch and Aviva Investors. It is this in-depth understanding and expertise that gives him optimism about the future of multi-asset mutual funds. He also doesn’t see the rise of passive investments as a concern. It’s cost-effective strategies such as these that attracted him to LGIM in the first place.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

“What you’re seeing in the managed multi-asset funds space is that more and more managers are actually invested in index funds,” Onuekwusi tells Opto Sessions. “You’re seeing costs start to come down.”

Onuekwusi recalls that it was only 10 or 15 years ago that multi-manager strategies saw managers being picked from across the board and the world.

“But now, the managers that are doing very well, including ourselves, use predominantly index funds in their portfolios. That brings down the overall costs, which still means you can be active in terms of asset allocation, which is the key driver of risk and, therefore, return in a multi-asset portfolio”

 

“But now, the managers that are doing very well, including ourselves, use predominantly index funds in their portfolios,” Onuekwusi explains. “That brings down the overall costs, which still means you can be active in terms of asset allocation, which is the key driver of risk and, therefore, return in a multi-asset portfolio.”

 

To hear more from Onuekwusi, including how he uses his expertise to understand what investors want and the details of his investment philosophy, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

PODCAST CTA

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Why growth benefits from being gradual
CollaborativeFund
Columnist

Collab Fund

Why growth benefits from being gradual

Growth is desirable in many situations, but there are limits to its potential.

26 Mar 2021

Columnist

Should investors proceed with caution?

Updates

Why has Square’s share price dipped despite the cashless boom?

Industry Spotlight

What’s the outlook for the clean energy investment theme?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Adam Robinson

Episode #53

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

How Adam Robinson outsmarts the market, his views on systems and The Great Game

In this episode of Opto Sessions, industry legend Adam Robinson demystifies some of the elements of his philosophy that hedge funds hold in such high regard.

20 Mar 2021

Howard Lindzon

Episode #52

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

Howard Lindzon’s Social Leverage SPAC

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, founder extraordinaire Howard Lindzon unveils details of his new SPAC.

16 Mar 2021

Jonah Lupton

Episode #51

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

Jonah Lupton’s portfolio spring clean

On this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Jonah Lupton, entrepreneur and growth stock aficionado, explains why he took an axe to his portfolio.

12 Mar 2021

Collaborative Fund

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

Kathryn McDonald

Radiant ESG

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar