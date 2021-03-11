  • Tricks

Jonah Lupton, an entrepreneur and expert investor in growth stocks, has made a name for himself by providing his followers with in-depth reports and insights into growth opportunities.

He’s nurtured and grown a loyal fanbase to more than 500,000 individuals and has caught the eye of Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital, who selected Lupton for the firm’s emerging managers class of 2021.

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Lupton explains how he has had to adapt and adjust his strategy in the face of so much change. This led him to do what a lot of investors might not have the heart to do — he stripped out his portfolio and started again.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

“Over the last three months, I’ve repositioned my portfolio, and I’d basically gotten rid of every single one of my stocks from last year,” Lupton said.

The reason, he explained, was the eye-watering valuations among many of the stocks that his portfolio was previously based on. The next steps involved building back up again.

“I’ve been building a portfolio of smaller stocks, mostly under $10bn, although I'd say at least half of my portfolio is under $5bn.”

Lupton’s new focus is “looking for companies that are growing revenues at — at least — 30% for the next two or three years”.

He does admit that most of his stock picks “are above 50% and then a handful of them are over 100% to 200%”.

 

To find out more about Lupton's strategy and what themes he's keen to focus on, listen to the full episode below:

 

 



 



