  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Jeff Ross on bitcoin as a store of value and using a stock to flow model

17 Sep 2021, 20:05GMT

Is bitcoin undervalued based on the global potential of its network? What are the positives and negatives of cash-settled bitcoin ETFs compared to physically settled? What’s the biggest threat to the cryptocurrency?

These are just some of the questions Dr Jeff Ross, founder of Vailshire Capital Management, answered at Opto’s first Twitter Space live event.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

As an expert on the cryptocurrency market, Ross explained how bitcoin compares to gold and other physical commodities as a store of value at the event.

Ross pointed out how in the analogue age — before the internet — gold was considered by many to be the best option for investors and traders as a stable store of value. “But then along comes the digital age… and so a digital store of value is something that’s even better in many ways than gold has been in the past,” he explained to listeners.

“There are several reasons for this. One is because while gold is generally a scarce asset, it’s not a perfectly scarce asset. And that’s one of the things that bitcoin was the first to solve.”

“There are several reasons for this. One is because while gold is generally a scarce asset, it’s not a perfectly scarce asset. And that’s one of the things that bitcoin was the first to solve”

 

The cryptocurrency is a scarce asset because only a finite number of bitcoins (21 million) will ever be mined, which means that as long as demand continues to increase, the price of bitcoin will rise due to its inelastic supply.

But how can investors and traders value the price of bitcoin? Ross has found the stock-to-flow model to be “shockingly” accurate when predicting the valuation of the largest cryptocurrency so far.

“The point of the stock-to-flow model is that humans value assets based on their scarcity and based on how much the supply of a given asset is increasing over time,” he explained, adding that while “every asset has its own kind of stock-to-flow model that you can calculate, it is very difficult”.

“At that point, it will go from being a disinflationary asset to a non-inflationary asset. It will technically have a stock-to-flow ratio of infinity, which we’ve never seen anything like before”

 

Because bitcoin is open-source, how much of it is mined every day is publicly known. The market currently sees circa 900 bitcoins mined a day, down from 1,800 per day in 2019. As a result, bitcoin’s stock-to-flow model is set to decrease every four years, with its next halving due in 2024.    

“That’s going to continue all the way until the year 2140, so about 119 years from now. At that point, it will go from being a disinflationary asset to a non-inflationary asset. It will technically have a stock-to-flow ratio of infinity, which we’ve never seen anything like before.”

 

For more insights from Jeff Ross, listen to the episode on Opto Sessions.

 

And for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

RRG® Momentum+ Share Baskets – Q4 Rebalance
  • Stock Deconstruction

RRG® Momentum+ Share Baskets – Q4 Rebalance

Discover the changes RRG Research founders Trevor Neil and Julius de Kempenaer have made to their UK RRG® Momentum+ Basket.

17 Sep 2021
  • Updates

BofA Securities sees growing pains ahead for Danone and a2 Milk share prices
  • Updates

How fintech ambitions could impact the Apple share price
  • Updates

Sea stock sinks after revealing year’s biggest secondary offering

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Andrew Chanin

Episode #80

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Space: The final frontier, and Andrew Chanin’s big investment bet.

Colonisation and militarization of the moon may seem romantic, but for now the use cases of satellites seem most opportunistic.

10 Sep 2021

Bob Brown

Episode #79

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

AEye’s Bob Brown on why LiDAR is the future for autonomous vehicles and robotics

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Bob Brown, the chief financial officer at AEye, explains why LiDAR is the future for autonomous vehicles and robotics.

03 Sep 2021

Bruce Liu

Episode #78

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Bruce Liu on 5G, edge computing & the cloud: building the 'new digital economy'

WUGI investment philosophy revolves around investing in the 5G ecosystem, not in technology, per se.

27 Aug 2021

Ross Gerber

Episode #77

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Ross Gerber on ‘things that used to be illegal’, ‘pets live like humans’ and seven more megatrends

Ross Gerber’s investment firm thrives on open debate and logical calls rather than looking for deep secrets, he tells Opto Sessions in this latest episode.

20 Aug 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar