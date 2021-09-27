  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive innovation

Is the IAG share price, and other airline stocks, a bargain as the US lifts travel ban?

27 Sep 2021, 22:50GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

The IAG [IAG.L] share price took off during the week commencing 20 September, following the news that the US plans to lift its EU travel ban. The conglomerate owns British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia, making it one of the world’s biggest airline carriers, but it wasn’t the only airline stock to see some lift.

Indeed, investor and trader optimism wasn’t restricted to one side of the Atlantic, with US carriers Delta Air Lines [DAL] and United Airlines [UAL] posting strong gains.

After months of travel restrictions, it won’t come as a surprise to learn that many airline stocks are still down from pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. That could mean that there are still some bargains out there, with several airline stocks looking at more than 20% upside based on average analyst targets.

 

IAG Chart by TradingView

 

What’s happening with IAG’s share price?

IAG’s share price gained more than 17% throughout the week ending 19 September, in what is a much-needed boost for the owner of British Airways. IAG’s share price has been on a downward trend since the middle of June and is still trading below the $178 mark it hit on 5 August.

Dragging the share price down has been continued travel bans, quarantine measures and the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. British Airways has also been involved with a long-running dispute with union Unite over a planned overhaul (i.e., cutbacks).

On 23 September, British Airways announced that it was scrapping plans to launch a short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport, which gave the IAG share price some turbulence. The stock managed to regain altitude on 24 September, rising 1.96% on the day to close at 175.6p a share.

Investors and traders believe that the reopening of North American routes could help the IAG share price continue to climb. 

 

Airline stocks take off

Airlines provided a bright spot in what was a turbulent week’s trading, encompassing both the Evergrande fiasco and central banks signalling that the era of cheap money was coming to an end.

While the sector-tracking US Global Jets ETF was up 6.4% throughout the week ending 19 September, the Dow and Nasdaq effectively ended the week flat, despite having managed to recover losses incurred at the start of the week.

The decision to lift restrictions for international flights into the US means that people from anywhere in the world can fly into the country from November. The lifting would apply to fully vaccinated travellers who had tested negative for COVID-19 up to three days before travel and would have to wear a mask on board flights.

“We welcome the Biden administration’s science-based approach to begin lifting the restrictions on travel to the U.S. that were put into place at the start of the pandemic. We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers back to easy, seamless international trips for business, for leisure, and to reconnect with family and friends” - American Airlines CEO Doug Parker

 

“We welcome the Biden administration’s science-based approach to begin lifting the restrictions on travel to the U.S. that were put into place at the start of the pandemic,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers back to easy, seamless international trips for business, for leisure, and to reconnect with family and friends.”

This lifts a ban that has been in place for 18 months, having been put in place by the Trump administration at the height of the pandemic. The Biden administration has been reluctant to remove the ban, despite heavy lobbying from European leaders.

British Airways boss Sean Doyle described the announcement as a “historic moment”, but it wasn’t just IAG’s share price that benefitted. Air France and Lufthansa both saw strong gains. In the US, American Airlines, Delta, and United all gained. Many of these are still trading down where they were in the summer, let alone before the pandemic.

 

Upside potential based on analyst price targets

 

Stock

Average analyst price target

Upside potential (%)

American airlines

$21.25

1.75

Delta

$55

29.1

IAG

225.9

31.2

South Western

$65

24.2

United Airlines

$59.5

25.3

Based on Refinitiv data as of 24 September 2021.

 

Delta’s share price is still 25% down from where it was at this point two years ago, while IAG’s share price is down a massive 63% in the same period. Most of these losses were taken in February last year as the pandemic broke out, and with the ongoing restrictions and concerns over the delta variant, these stocks are, at best, in recovery mode.

For investors looking to take advantage of a sector where share prices are still suppressed by the pandemic, airlines could be worth investigating. However, it’s not without risk, as any change in policy could see stocks grounded once again.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Has a record IPO influx given the Russell 2000 a lift?
  • Updates

Has a record IPO influx given the Russell 2000 a lift?

With a string of recent IPOs added to the Russell 2000 index, will fresh public stocks like Krispy Kreme help to boost the small-cap benchmark?

27 Sep 2021
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

How does mutual competition affect Netflix and Roku share prices
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Why Goldman picked Teradyne and Applied Materials over the Nvidia share price
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Can Zscaler’s share price rise higher after the post-earnings spike?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

How does mutual competition affect Netflix and Roku share prices
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

How does mutual competition affect Netflix and Roku share prices

The Netflix share price rebounded following the news of Emmy wins, but Roku is emerging as a challenger.

27 Sep 2021
Why Goldman picked Teradyne and Applied Materials over the Nvidia share price
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Why Goldman picked Teradyne and Applied Materials over the Nvidia share price

Goldman Sachs picks four stocks that it expects to benefit from increased growth in the US semiconductor market.

27 Sep 2021
Will an expansion into healthcare boost the Amazon share price?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing

Will an expansion into healthcare boost the Amazon share price?

Like Walmart and Alphabet, the ecommerce giant has its sights on healthcare but will the Amazon share price benefit?

24 Sep 2021
Bank of America identifies tech stocks with outsized growth potential
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Bank of America identifies tech stocks with outsized growth potential

Analysts at Bank of America identified a list of technologies and innovations they believe will offer outsized growth over the long term.

22 Sep 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar