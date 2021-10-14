  • Fund Watch
  • china tech

ETF TV Is now a good time to be investing in Chinese innovation?

14 Oct 2021, 19:35GMT

View more

  • china tech

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, hosts Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr speak to Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares, as he discusses investing in China and Carbon allowances

We begin the episode by getting the backstory as to why Krane set up KraneShares back in 2013 and what was the fundamental reason for its creation. Following this, Krane is quizzed about his recent listings on the NYSE and what type of investments would be inside these ETFs, including what is meant by carbon allowances.

Krane then shares his insights into how he would define innovation in China and is now the time to be investing in the Chinese equity and bond market? We hear about what is meant by the transition from Old China to New China.

Krane concludes by sharing the differences between those who invest in ETFs in Europe compared to those in China, and revealing whether or not KraneShares have plans to launch any more ETFs.

Finally, Deborah gives her update on the ETF industry and any new listings.

Watch the full video below.

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

What do price hikes mean for Pepsi’s share price and profit margins?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What do price hikes mean for Pepsi’s share price and profit margins?

Inflation concerns see price rises as the Pepsi share price outpaces its rival Coca-Cola.

14 Oct 2021
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

How should investors play falling FAANG stocks?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is Unity’s share price about to level up through expansion?
  • Emerging Sector
  • cannabis

Could cannabis stocks be set to light up?
Featured

Most popular

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

When will the first bitcoin ETF launch in the US?
  • Fund Watch
  • blockchain

When will the first bitcoin ETF launch in the US?

Despite dozens of cryptocurrency ETFs being launched in Canada and Europe, the US has lagged. Will the SEC finally approve the first bitcoin ETF?

12 Oct 2021
Climate change and copper mining: What’s behind the REMX's strong performance?
  • Fund Watch
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

Climate change and copper mining: What’s behind the REMX's strong performance?

Investment in infrastructure and eco-friendly batteries is underpinning the recent success of the REMX. Can it continue?

12 Oct 2021
Could the US Senate spark a market crash?
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

Could the US Senate spark a market crash?

As the US government risks defaulting on its debt, will the Senate vote in favour of raising its borrowing limit, and how will world markets be affected if it doesn’t?

06 Oct 2021
Featured

Most popular

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar