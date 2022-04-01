  • Updates
  • cannabis

Is it time for tired investors to go all in on cannabis stocks?

01 Apr 2022, 23:55GMT

  • cannabis

One of those industries that never quite lived up to the hype, cannabis stocks rose ‘higher’ on Wednesday as the House set about discussing federal legalisation.

What does this mean for cannabis stocks?

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

Are cannabis stocks the next big thing?

Hold your horses there pal, as mentioned above, this industry has been talked up for years now, yet failed to deliver impressive shareholder returns. Major players such as Aurora Cannabis [ACB], Sundial [SNDL] and OrganiGram are in the red in recent years.

However, the legalisation of weed in the US at a federal level could be a massive boon for the industry. With recreational marijuana use legal in just 18 states out of 50 — 38 states allow medicinal usage — this would create a massive amount of opportunity for the estimated $28.3bn weed industry in the US.

The House Rules Committee hearing is related to a proposed bill — better known as the MORE Act — which would legalise recreational usage on a federal level and also create provisions for banking and consumer packaged goods sales. Basically, it would allow banks across the US to do business with cannabis businesses, opening up a host of new funding and trade opportunities.

It’s a bit of a no-brainer really from a certain perspective, as there could be serious money for the federal government to make from the MORE Act. California, one of the first states to legalise marijuana use recreationally, generated more than $1bn in marijuana tax revenue just two years after state-wide legalisation. Legal cannabis sales are projected to reach $40.5bn by 2025. Likewise, the aforementioned businesses in this sector will be able to expand and grow nationwide with little regulatory issue.

However, the bill is expected to meet strong opposition in the Senate. The measure is expected to head to the full House for a vote Friday. Should it pass, investors might have a real opportunity on their hands.

 

  Privacy policy

Related articles

Is Deliveroo an acquisition target?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is Deliveroo an acquisition target?

The Deliveroo share price climbed after news that takeover talks with DoorDash had failed, suggesting the company could still be an acquisition target.

31 Mar 2022
Robinhood extends trading hours and its stock jumps by 24%
MyWallSt
  • Updates
  • blockchain

Robinhood extends trading hours and its stock jumps by 24%

Investing platform Robinhood saw its shares spike yesterday following the announcement of extended trading hours for its app customers.

31 Mar 2022
Will Darktrace grow its customer base as Russia sparks cyber warfare fears?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Will Darktrace grow its customer base as Russia sparks cyber warfare fears?

The Russia-Ukraine war has concentrated minds on the need for cyber security, putting Darktrace’s share price in focus.

30 Mar 2022
GameStop and AMC both skyrocket — are meme stocks back?
MyWallSt
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

GameStop and AMC both skyrocket — are meme stocks back?

Meme stocks have seen their shares soar over the past week, so investors are left to wonder whether we’re in for another rollercoaster.

30 Mar 2022

