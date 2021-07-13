E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Debbie Fuhr is speaking with Duane Green, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton Canada, about the three new ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Green then delves into the type of investors that these ETFs would be suited for and how the products have been shaped with their clients' needs in mind. He then shares his thoughts on whether Canada is moving towards ESG and sustainable investing.

Finally, we get some insights into what lies ahead for Franklin Templeton Canada for the remainder of 2021, as well as the ETF industry in Canada and exactly what will continue.

To find out more about these three new ETFs and what the future holds for the market in Canada, watch the full interview below.