  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

Is Apple’s share price still a good investment?

24 Jan 2022, 23:30GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

Even with the latest iPhone, Apple’s [AAPL] share price hasn’t been spared the tech pullback that has hit the markets in 2022.  Last week the stock dropped over 6% (as of Friday 21 January’s close).

And with the Fed likely to hike interest rates multiple times this year, the question many investors are asking right now is: how hard is the Apple share price likely to be hit?

Diminishing R&D spend could hurt the tech giant, as could the wider market trend away from growth stocks towards value stocks. Yet, sales continue to be strong and Apple is eyeing up new innovations, such as a foray into the electric car market and augmented reality.

So should investors hold firm on a high quality stock delivered over the long-term? Or does Apple’s share price have further to fall?

 

AAPL Chart by TradingView

 

 

What’s happening with Apple’s share price

Apple’s share price has climbed more than 16% over the past 12 months, closing Friday at $162.41. The high water mark for the stock was 3 January when it hit $182.88 in intraday trading, making it the first $3trn company by market cap. Apple’s share price has declined since then, largely owing to the tech rout engulfing the markets. However, should the selloff begin to bottom out and the markets - particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq - recover some losses, Apple’s share price could be worth a nibble. 

 

Headwinds for Apple’s share price

Writing on Seeking Alpha, Stone Fox Capital says that Apple is now underspending its competitors in research and development. The writer points out that Apple’s $22bn in R&D spend - representing 6% of revenue -  is below both Alphabet [GOOGL], Microsoft [MSFT] and Meta Platforms [FB].

Should Apple suddenly announce that it was to increase spend, then, according to Stone Fox Capital, that would see growth in earnings per share for the full year 2022 further trimmed. Another risk factor is the slowdown in new computer shipments, following the surge in demand during the pandemic era.

“The key investor takeaway is that Apple remains far too expensive for the targeted growth rates. With the company under spending on growth areas," writes Stone Fox Capital, "the market has to start questioning whether Apple can maintain a level of market dominance and successfully enter new hot growth markets.”

JP Morgan’s Samik Chatterjee says that in December iPhone shipments of 4.9m were lower than the 6m historical average, according to China’s CAICT. This matters as iPhone sales represented $38.87bn out of a total of $83.36bn in revenue for the third quarter.

4.9million

December iPhone shipments were lower than Apple's 6m historical average

 

Chatterjee has also suggested that this week’s Q1 earnings are likely to see a modest beat. However, the analyst remains optimistic on Apple and says that Q2 should see a stronger performance. Chatterjee has a $210 price target on Apple to go with his Overweight rating.

Bloomberg has separately reported that Apple’s VR headset has had its launch pushed back. An unveiling was expected in June with a late 2022 launch penciled in. However, development hiccups - such as an overheating - mean that an announcement is now expected at the end of the year at the earliest, with a possible launch in 2023.

 

Apple’s share price could benefit from a flight to quality

Interest rate hikes and inflationary fears aren’t generally good news for tech stocks. But Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho reckons that this could benefit Apple, with the analyst writing that “AAPL shares will benefit from a flight to quality in an inflationary environment."

The analyst says that considering the ‘healthy demand backdrop and Apple’s strong product portfolio’. Wall Street’s estimates for circa 5% revenue growth is ‘too low’. Deutsche itself is estimating 9% revenue growth for Apple.

Ho upped his price target on Apple’s share price from $175 to $200 - a 23.4% upside on Friday’s close.

Katy Hubert at Morgan Stanley also has a $200 price target on Apple, citing its moves into AR and autonomous driving as growth drivers. Apple’s wearable tech business is also expected to boost earnings this year.

Among the analysts tracking Apple’s share price on Yahoo Finance, the stock has a $179.87 price target - hitting this would see a 10.4% upside.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Is Peloton dragging partner Affirm's share price down with It?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is Peloton dragging partner Affirm's share price down with It?

Peloton shares crumbled yesterday following production issue rumours but the decline spun off to Affirm too, its Buy Now Pay Later provider.

24 Jan 2022
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood sees value stocks bubble
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is GameStop Stock a Good Buy For Investors In 2022?
  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Opto Sessions

How August Capital’s David Hornik invests in software stocks

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Is Peloton dragging partner Affirm's share price down with It?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is Peloton dragging partner Affirm's share price down with It?

Peloton shares crumbled yesterday following production issue rumours but the decline spun off to Affirm too, its Buy Now Pay Later provider.

24 Jan 2022
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood sees value stocks bubble
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood sees value stocks bubble

What was the investment outlook for global markets in ARK Invest’s fourth-quarter report? And which sectors is Cathie Wood most bullish about?

21 Jan 2022
Is GameStop Stock a Good Buy For Investors In 2022?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is GameStop Stock a Good Buy For Investors In 2022?

GameStop is down 70% from record highs but remains a high-risk bet for investors given its negative profit margins and falling revenue.

21 Jan 2022
Can the growth in China’s electric vehicle sales drive automotive share prices?
  • Updates

Can the growth in China’s electric vehicle sales drive automotive share prices?

With EV ownership on the rise, new manufacturing capacity in China could be a big lift in the share price of companies like Volkswagen, Honda and Tesla.

20 Jan 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar