  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Introducing Angela Chang Newell of Chamath Palihapitiya’s Emerging Managers Class of 2021

09 Apr 2021, 00:25GMT

Angela Chang Newell joined Social Capital as a portfolio manager at the start of the year. In previous roles, Chang Newell worked for many prestigious asset managers worldwide, including JPMorgan and Macquarie Asset Management.

 

Her unique and compelling take on US equity investments has seen Chang Newell inducted into an exclusive group — founder and CEO of Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya’s emerging managers class of 2021. The industry-first initiative has selected investors of all backgrounds who believe they can develop differentiated strategies to generate outsized returns.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

So, what was the key motivation for Chang Newell to move to Social Capital?

“The key motivation was really YOLO,” Chang Newell tells Opto Sessions.

“The goal, or the dream, for many in this job is to ultimately be a portfolio manager — to be the sole decision-maker of the investments of your book.”

She said that an aspiration was to test oneself to see if it could be done and to “generate those returns and not just talk about it but walk the walk”.

This was, for Chang Newell, always the long-term goal.

“In the end, what I love about the job is that you get a report card at the end. You get your returns, there’s no hiding that, and it’s really an opportunity to test yourself.

“In the end, what I love about the job is that you get a report card at the end. You get your returns, there’s no hiding that, and it’s really an opportunity to test yourself”

 

“I really don't know of any — although I’m sure there are other — opportunities such as this one, where someone like Chamath is giving his personal capital to emerging managers and giving them the chance to run their own book and have an audited track record and, over time, maybe do something with that,” Chang Newell explains.

 

To hear more from Chang Newell, including what it’s like from the inside of one of the most talked about company in the investment industry and her views on what makes an exceptional portfolio manager, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Are ETF conversions the future for mutual funds?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • Video
  • blockchain
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Are ETF conversions the future for mutual funds?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium
  • robotics

Will BMW, Google and Volvo’s vows to exclude ocean-mined material impact their share prices?
  • Columnist

Mish Schneider

What should investors look for in transportation?
  • Industry Spotlight

Frank Holmes

Which payment platforms are backing cryptocurrencies?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Lyn Alden

Episode #56

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • blockchain
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Lyn Alden on the network effect, Bitcoin and finding undervalued stocks

Lyn Alden, the founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, reveals why the network effect is such a powerful force in investing.

02 Apr 2021

Mish Schneider

Episode #55

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • blockchain

OPTO Sessions

Mish Schneider talks stagflation, the commodity supercycle and Bitcoin

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Mish Schneider, director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, explores the commodity supercycle.

30 Mar 2021

Justin Onuekwusi

Episode #54

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Justin Onuekwusi’s multi-asset fund optimism

Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, is optimistic about the future of multi-asset strategies.

26 Mar 2021

Adam Robinson

Episode #53

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

How Adam Robinson outsmarts the market, his views on systems and The Great Game

In this episode of Opto Sessions, industry legend Adam Robinson demystifies some of the elements of his philosophy that hedge funds hold in such high regard.

20 Mar 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar