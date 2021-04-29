ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

This week on ETF TV, Grégory Berthier, head of product, ETF & index solutions at Lyxor International Asset Management, joins Deborah Fuhr to discuss its Robo and AI thematic ETF, which has just listed in Tel-Aviv. The product is the first to make use of Tel-Aviv’s new legislation, which allows international ETFs to dual-list on the city’s stock exchange for the first time. The asset manager plans to list its comprehensive range of thematic ETFs in the country soon.

Grégory also covers Lyxor International’s longer-term plans in the exchange-traded space, with a particular focus on products optimised for long-term investment cycles and investors looking for reduced volatility. Their main areas of focus will be ESG and climate, thematic, and core investments over the next few years.

In wider ETF news, Deborah reports that 25% of newly listed products were in the crypto or digital space this week, including ether and bitcoin products. The SEC has delayed its decision on a US-based bitcoin ETF until June at the earliest, meaning this theme is still very much to play for.

