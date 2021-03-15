  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Howard Lindzon’s Social Leverage SPAC

16 Mar 2021, 04:10GMT

Returning to Opto Sessions is Howard Lindzon, founder and managing partner at Social Leverage — an early-stage seed investment fund that counts names such as RobinHood, eToro and Rally Road among its many success stories.

However, what Lindzon is perhaps more well known for is being the founder of StockTwits, the hugely popular online community of investors. His incredibly popular blog is also a must read for anyone keen on investing insights.

In this week’s episode, Lindzon discussed something different — his new $340m special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

 

Listen to the interview:

“We feel that there’s just way more public company potential out there than there are right now, and demand for great, unique growth companies like the Peloton’s of the world,” Lindzon told Opto Sessions. “No one thought Peloton could be a $30bn company, especially when it became public.”

Lindzon went on to provide some insight into what he thought makes a great public company. “A great founder, always, and a market that’s bigger than most people think — whether through acquisition or through your core product and growth,” he explained.

“We feel that there’s just way more public company potential out there than there are right now, and demand for great, unique growth companies like the Peloton’s of the world”

 

“We have just as good an eye, we think, as the banks,” he considered. “We’ve already seen this — the hedge funds and investment funds have allocated $340m for us to do the same thing,” he added.

“We’re trying to spot shooting stars in founders that are misunderstood, in markets that are miscalculated — and we’ve seen that in the cloud. So, we’ve been trusted to do the same thing,” Lindzon said.

 

To find out more about Lindzon’s SPAC, as well as why blank-check companies, in general, are exciting, listen to the full episode here.

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

