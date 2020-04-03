  • Tricks

Howard Lindzon – Coronavirus, market volatility and the 8-80 Portfolio

04 Apr 2020, 01:05GMT

The inaugural episode of Opto sessions brings you Howard Lindzon, investor, entrepreneur, and all-round stock market aficionado. 

Lindzon’s investment history is littered with high-profile names; the founder of Social leverage, a seed-stage investment fund, Howard has backed companies including Robinhood and eToro. 

However, true trading notoriety was cemented with Lindzon’s founding of Stocktwits, the largest online community for investors and traders. With millions posting their thoughts on Musk’s next move, or Biotech’s next breakout, Stocktwits gives their subscribers free real-time sentiment on the stocks, crypto, futures, and forex they care about.

Investments aside, Howard has penned a number of highly-regarded books, the Stocktwits edge – 40 actionable trade setups from real market pros, a favourite of Opto co-founder Ed Gotham.

And Howard was kind enough to share an hour of his time to discuss with Ed, topics including (but certainly not limited to), the make-up of the modern stock market dynamic, the possibility of a passive bubble, and the stocks that make it into his exclusive 8-80 list, and why.

 

 

 

We hope you enjoy the podcast, and if you haven’t already, make sure you subscribe to Opto Sessions to ensure you never miss an episode!

 

Visit our YouTube channel to see more of our interviews.

Related articles

Andrew Chanin

Episode #80

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Space: The final frontier, and Andrew Chanin’s big investment bet.

Colonisation and militarization of the moon may seem romantic, but for now the use cases of satellites seem most opportunistic.

10 Sep 2021

Bob Brown

Episode #79

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

AEye’s Bob Brown on why LiDAR is the future for autonomous vehicles and robotics

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Bob Brown, the chief financial officer at AEye, explains why LiDAR is the future for autonomous vehicles and robotics.

03 Sep 2021

Bruce Liu

Episode #78

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Bruce Liu on 5G, edge computing & the cloud: building the 'new digital economy'

WUGI investment philosophy revolves around investing in the 5G ecosystem, not in technology, per se.

27 Aug 2021

