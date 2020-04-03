Howard Lindzon – Coronavirus, market volatility and the 8-80 Portfolio

The inaugural episode of Opto sessions brings you Howard Lindzon, investor, entrepreneur, and all-round stock market aficionado.

Lindzon’s investment history is littered with high-profile names; the founder of Social leverage, a seed-stage investment fund, Howard has backed companies including Robinhood and eToro.

However, true trading notoriety was cemented with Lindzon’s founding of Stocktwits, the largest online community for investors and traders. With millions posting their thoughts on Musk’s next move, or Biotech’s next breakout, Stocktwits gives their subscribers free real-time sentiment on the stocks, crypto, futures, and forex they care about.

Investments aside, Howard has penned a number of highly-regarded books, the Stocktwits edge – 40 actionable trade setups from real market pros, a favourite of Opto co-founder Ed Gotham.

And Howard was kind enough to share an hour of his time to discuss with Ed, topics including (but certainly not limited to), the make-up of the modern stock market dynamic, the possibility of a passive bubble, and the stocks that make it into his exclusive 8-80 list, and why.

