In conversation with UBS’s Head of Passive and ETF Investment Analytics, ETF TV hosts Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes unpack the potential impact the EU’s new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) could have on the ETF space.

Keogh suggests that the legislation will ensure greater transparency surrounding ESG financial products, something many in the space have been requesting for many months now. The legislation could make it easier for potential clients to ascertain whether a financial product is sustainable and to what degree they comply with environmental, social and governance criteria.

In the broader ETF space, the past week saw 45 new exchange-traded listings, making it the most prolific week so far in 2021. There was a strong focus on thematic products and evidence of a continuing focus on sustainability factors, with ESG funds seeing $40bn inflows in 2020.

To find out more about UBS’s new “elite” ESG ETF and the exchange-traded products launched this week, watch the full episode below.