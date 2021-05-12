  • Columnist
  • disruptive innovation

Mish Schneider How we know big tech is at a crossroads

MarketGauge

13 May 2021, 00:50GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

In this article, Forrest Crist-Ruiz, assistant director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, explains how big tech may be poised for a big drop.

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq 100 (represented by the Invesco QQQ Trust [QQQ]), the iShares Russell 2000 ETF [IWM], and SPDR S&P 500 ETF [SPY] gapped lower, followed by a rally.

One of the most important indices to gap lower was the tech-heavy QQQ index.

This is important because big tech companies were the first to lead the rally in the wake of the pandemic back in March last year.

With tech leading the charge higher, it has also been a cause for worry if it were to weaken.

If so, it could be signalling that overall market strength is lessening, or fear from other things like inflation is gaining weight.

With that said, the QQQ also broke an important support area created not only by the 50-day moving average (DMA) but also from consolidation in price action going back to this March.

Similarly, the small-cap Russell 2000 index broke its 50-DMA.

However, IWM’s price action is much sloppier, with it repeatedly trading around the 50-DMA for over a month.

Additionally, the SPY and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF [DIA] are holding a bullish phase with prices trading over their 50-DMA.

Therefore, the QQQ is key as it is sitting in a very pivotal area.

If it can clear back over its 50-DMA at $325.90 and hold, this will look good for the coming week.

On the other hand, if the QQQ can’t clear back over the 50-DMA, stay cautious as fear could trigger a greater selloff.

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

MarketGauge

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar