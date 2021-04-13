  • Columnist

Mish Schneider How to discern patterns when indices are giving mixed messages

MarketGauge

14 Apr 2021, 00:55GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

In this article, Forrest Crist-Ruiz, assistant director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, clears up the uncertain market picture and provides some insight regarding where to look next.

On Monday, the economic modern family, which consists of one index and five key sectors, showed mixed signals as half of the family closed down for the day.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF [IWM], the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF [IBB] and the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF [SMH] were down, with iShares Transportation Average ETF [IYT], SPDR S&P Retail ETF [XRT], and Regional Banks [KRE] up on the day.

With SMH lingering in all-time high territory, IWM and IBB are the most worrisome of the bunch, as both sit near pivotal price levels made by their major moving averages.

For IWM, the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $222.28 (the blue line) and IBB, way weaker, sits above the 200-DMA at $145.55 (the green line).

The key difference is their behaviour around their moving averages. For example, if you look at IWM, you can see that it has broken through its 50-DMA four consecutive times in the last four trading days.

IBB already broke its 50-DMA, but now has respected its moving average. Of the four recent days it came close to breaking, it only actually broke once on 5 March.

This shows that if IBB breaks its 200-DMA and closes under, it will have much more meaning. It could impact the IWM to finally break its 50-DMA.

Because IWM cannot be trusted to hold its moving average, we can look at the bigger picture, as the 50-DMA represents more of a price range to hold near than a specific price level to put technical weight on.

This means that, for Tuesday’s trading session, if IWM decides to head lower it will need to hold recent support of $219.39 from the 8 April, while IBB needs to hold over its 200-DMA at $144.55.

If IBB does break under its moving average and into a distribution phase, always watch for a second close under the moving average to confirm the phase change.

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

MarketGauge

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar