ETF TV How is the investing space evolving in Canada?

21 Jul 2021, 21:20GMT

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Margareta Hricova is speaking with Deborah Fuhr and Nirujan Kana, Vice President, ETF Strategy at CI Global Asset Management.

Kangasasingam speaks about the two new ETFs listed and the differences between them. The first being suited towards those who want exposure to growing companies in North America, and the second is for those interested in the structural change that is decarbonisation.

He then delves into the types of investors he envisions using these products and how the investing space is evolving in Canada.

We then hear about their plans for the rest of 2021, including the seven new ETF strategies and all the ETFs they will be releasing.

Finally, Deborah Fuhr rounds off the episode by discussing some highlights of the week and the 30 new listings, including Europe’s ETF industry reaching a record of $148 trillion and $112 billion of net inflows.

To find out more about these two new ETFs and what the future holds for the market in Canada as well as CI Global Asset Management, watch the full interview below.

 

  21 Jul 2021
  • Updates
  • Updates
  • Industry Spotlight
Why is Latin America favouring Active Builder ETFs?
ETF TV
ETF TV

Why is Latin America favouring Active Builder ETFs?

Host Debbie Fuhr speaks to Bryon Lake, managing director and head of Americas ETF client at JPMorgan Asset Management, about new ActiveBuilder ETFs in this week’s episode of ETF TV.

20 Jul 2021
Tech demand drives the iShares US Technology ETF higher
Tech demand drives the iShares US Technology ETF higher

Will investors continue to be bullish on technology and the iShares US Technology ETF?

20 Jul 2021
Are equity fund net flows on track for a record year?
Are equity fund net flows on track for a record year?

The pace of flows into equity funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is on track to surpass the past two decades combined. What’s fuelling the record rise?

16 Jul 2021
Is Canada moving towards sustainable investing?
ETF TV
ETF TV

Is Canada moving towards sustainable investing?

Host Debbie Fuhr speaks to Duane Green, President & CEO at Franklin Templeton Canada, about listing 3 active Sustainable ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange, in this week’s episode of ETF TV.

13 Jul 2021

