  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

How far will Credit Suisse shares crash?

By

12 Oct 2022, 22:30

Rumours of an impending Lehman-style crash for Credit Suisse may be exaggerated, but theres no doubt the Swiss lender is in trouble after putting assets, including a five-star Zurich hotel, up for sale. All eyes will be on its 27 October update.

Credit Suisse [CSS], among the best-known names in banking, has triggered market turmoil since news broke of its credit default swaps (CDS) hitting all-time highs, stock sell-offs and a hole in its balance sheet.

Credit Suisse stock has reached record lows in 2022, and as of 11 October’s market close, it is down 56% year-to-date. On social media, there has been speculation the Swiss banking giants days are numbered, stoking flashbacks to Lehman Brothers spectacular demise in 2008. Clients of the bank are buying CDSs as insurance against the banks potential failure to pay its debts.

After news spread of its predicament over the weekend on 30 September, Credit Suisse reassured investors it was actively engaging” with key clients, and CEO Ulrich Körner sent a company-wide memo reassuring staff over the banks liquidity.

In another note, on 7 October, he said the executive board was making good progress in finalising the strategic review” hes been working on. With its 27 October update coming up, investors will want to know how the bank plans to stabilise its position.

How has Credit Suisse been performing?

In July, the Swiss investment bank reported a loss of $1.92bn in the first six months of 2022, with further losses expected in the second. It forecast a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of between 13% and 14%.

In the last few years, Credit Suisse has suffered major setbacks including billion-dollar losses when hedge fund Archegos Capital Management collapsed in 2021. It also lost $10bn of supply-chain finance funds that were invested in Greensill when the financial services firm went under.

Early in 2022, Credit Suisse said it planned a $440m tactical shift, closing its main brokerage unit and whittling back investment banking services. With the arrival of its new CEO Körner, it announced its second strategic review for the year in July.

Körner is due to update on the banks prospects on 27 October alongside the third quarter results.

CS Chart by TradingView

What are the prospects for a comeback?

Since 30 September, the Credit Suisse share price has clawed its way back up by 13.2% to close at $4.24 on 11 October – a hint that its not all over for the bank.

On 6 October, however, Alessandro Roccati, senior VP at the Moodys Investors Service, told Reuters he anticipated losses for the lender to reach $3bn by the years end, giving it a CET1 ratio of slightly below 13%. He wanted that is this ratio remained “consistently” below 13%, this would be “credit negative” for the bank.

The next day, the banks new CFO Dixit Joshi began buying back CHF3bn of debt in a bid to rebuild investor confidence. Over the course of those two days, the share price climbed up almost 15% — but it has since dropped down.

On the subject of tactical shifts, any restructure of its investment banking arm must be decisive”, wrote JPMorgan Chase analyst Kian Abouhossein in a note on 6 October, unlike its previouspiecemeal” attempts. Abouhossein said the focus should be on wealth management, adding that, with $700bn in private banking assets under management expected to generate a 15% return, the bank could generate $15bn.

What is Credit Suisses share price outlook?

The recent share price pullback suggests this isnt a Lehman situation – yet. CEO Körner only joined the bank in April and launched his strategic review in late July.

On 6 October, the bank put its five-star Savoy hotel in Zurich, valued at CHF400m (approximately $402m), up for sale in a bid to retain liquidity. It was a move that indicated not only the gravity of the situation, but how serious the banks leadership is about solving it.

The banks rating from Moodys was downgraded in August and has remained negative ever since. According to Reuters, analyst Roccati said: "The current market environment is not supportive of restructuring and is not supportive of Credit Suisse's current capital market business model”. S&P Global and Fitch have since followed Moody’s lead with similarly depressed ratings.

At CNN Money, the consensus of 22 analysts recommend to holdCredit Suisse stock. The 18 analysts providing 12-month price targets had a median of $5.25, a potential 23.8% increase from the close of $4.24 on 11 October.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Latest articles

Cathie Wood buys 23,605 Adobe shares
  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Top stories

Cathie Wood buys 23,605 Adobe shares

The software giant’s share price has tumbled since it announced it’s to acquire Figma for $20bn, which resulted in a number of analyst downgrades

12 Oct 2022
BlackRock, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley earnings forecasted to dip
  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

BlackRock, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley earnings forecasted to dip

With the share prices of BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley all suffering this year, can earnings results spark a turnaround?

11 Oct 2022
Increased short interest in Ashmore share price ahead of Q1 update
  • Earnings
  • Disruptive innovation

Increased short interest in Ashmore share price ahead of Q1 update

Prolonged challenges in emerging markets have dampened investor confidence ahead of Ashmore’s Q1 assets under management update.

11 Oct 2022
Tesla shares set to bounce after selling 83,000 EVs in China
  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Top stories

Tesla shares set to bounce after selling 83,000 EVs in China

The electric vehicle maker smashed its monthly sales record in China after reporting a record 83,135 vehicles had been shifted in September.

11 Oct 2022