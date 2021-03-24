  • Fund Watch
  • blockchain

ETF TV How did Chile launch a Bitcoin ETF so quickly?

25 Mar 2021, 04:20GMT

View more

  • blockchain

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

 

This week, ETF TV’s Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes speak to Rory Riggs, Syntax CEO, about the firm’s proprietary Stratified Weight Indices, which are geared towards balance across cap sizes. Syntax was the first company to convert private funds into ETFs, and Deborah suggests that this will become more common in the future, with mutual funds looking to make the switch too.

Deborah and Dan also delve into the launch of a Bitcoin ETF in Chile, which avoided the need for additional regulatory oversight by establishing a memo of understanding with Canada and cross-listing the existing ETF. A local issuer in Brazil is also looking to list a Bitcoin ETF, raising questions around whether the US will follow suit.

It was an exciting week for exchange-traded products overall, as it was announced thematic ETFs broke records with $294bn in assets and $44bn YTD inflows at the end of February. ESG-focused and actively traded ETFs also broke records in the first two months of the year.

To find out more about Bitcoin ETF opportunities, Syntax’s Stratified Wight indices and the exchange-traded products launched this week, watch the full episode below.

 

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Where next for Pinduoduo’s share price following Colin Huang’s departure?
Updates

Where next for Pinduoduo’s share price following Colin Huang’s departure?

With a shock departure on the board at Pinduoduo, investors will be wondering whether the next generation of leaders can take up the mantle.

25 Mar 2021

IPO Watch

Will Didi’s IPO accelerate the China tech investment theme?

Columnist

Charting the progress of the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000

Updates

A new COVID-19 test to put Roche’s share price in rude health

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Is the US set for a post-stimulus spending boom?
FrankHolmes
Market Outlook

Frank Holmes

Is the US set for a post-stimulus spending boom?

US stimulus could have a huge effect on a number of industries, perhaps none more than aviation.

23 Mar 2021

Is there opportunity in European ESG ETFs post-SFDR?
Market Outlook

Is there opportunity in European ESG ETFs post-SFDR?

Europe’s burgeoning ESG fund market is taking steps to become more transparent.

23 Mar 2021

Can the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF continue to bear fruit?
Fund Watch

Can the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF continue to bear fruit?

Cannabis stocks have flourished so far in 2021, as the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF blossoms.

23 Mar 2021

Collaborative Fund

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

Kathryn McDonald

Radiant ESG

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar