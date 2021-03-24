E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

This week, ETF TV’s Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes speak to Rory Riggs, Syntax CEO, about the firm’s proprietary Stratified Weight Indices, which are geared towards balance across cap sizes. Syntax was the first company to convert private funds into ETFs, and Deborah suggests that this will become more common in the future, with mutual funds looking to make the switch too.

Deborah and Dan also delve into the launch of a Bitcoin ETF in Chile, which avoided the need for additional regulatory oversight by establishing a memo of understanding with Canada and cross-listing the existing ETF. A local issuer in Brazil is also looking to list a Bitcoin ETF, raising questions around whether the US will follow suit.

It was an exciting week for exchange-traded products overall, as it was announced thematic ETFs broke records with $294bn in assets and $44bn YTD inflows at the end of February. ESG-focused and actively traded ETFs also broke records in the first two months of the year.

To find out more about Bitcoin ETF opportunities, Syntax’s Stratified Wight indices and the exchange-traded products launched this week, watch the full episode below.